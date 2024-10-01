LIVE FROM TECHEX EUROPE, AMSTERDAM: Coca-Cola Europacific Partners data and analytics lead Rodrigo Krasnicki (pictured) urged peers to ensure they have solid foundations before embarking on AI projects and assess the impact of new technology early on existing systems.

During a presentation where he discussed the use of data, digital twins and other technologies in the company’s operations and supply chain, Krasnicki offered recommendations for fellow data analytics leaders looking to improve processes.

“Without a strong foundation everything else falls apart,” he said. “You need to make sure you have the right data in place to employ things like generative AI.”

Once this is in place, he noted deployments should start small with controlled environmental tests, but with the ability to “scale fast” across the whole organisation.

Other factors deemed key to success are adopting appropriate data governance policies and testing AI elements with existing architecture at an early stage. The latter, he noted, is needed to ensure they meet the aims of enhancing operational success rather than hampering existing processes.

Krasnicki highlighted Coca-Cola Europacific Partners was reaping the rewards of its data focus across its processes, with the business having “invested in mindset programmes” including training in data literacy for employees and engagement with leadership.

This “makes sure data is available and you have the right mindset in place for people to use the data and drive value into the business”.

Digital experts work with various layers of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, he noted, with improvements around product development, warehousing, supply chain management and offering sustainability benefits.