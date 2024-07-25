Rockwell Automation and Cisco outlined a plan to jointly target industrial players in Japan, China and other Asia-Pacific markets with products designed to push advanced automation in environments including connected factories.

In a statement, the pair announced the collaboration and an associated MoU covering industrial digital transformation across the markets, where they plan to address the specific challenges and requirements felt by manufacturers.

Between them, the players noted they have technologies and services to provide the tools for companies to optimise operations, enhance productivity and secure industrial networks.

The two also pledged work to increase the digital skills talent pool for the region’s industrial segment using Cisco’s education programme and Rockwell Automation’s existing partnerships with universities.

Cisco VP partners and routes to market sales Kartika Prihadi said: “By joining forces, we aim to empower industrial enterprises with cutting-edge secure connectivity solutions that drive operational efficiency, enhance productivity and unlock new growth opportunities.”

Rockwell Automation regional VP market access Shovan Sengupta added the partners are “well positioned to help industrial enterprises in the region navigate the complexities of digitalisation and achieve sustainable growth”.