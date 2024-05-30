AT&T Business and Cisco pushed the benefits of the latter’s 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) kit, as the duo unveiled a product tie-up designed to streamline use of the technology for enterprises.

Cisco noted its upcoming Meraki MG52 and MG52E cellular gateways, which transpose cellular signals into wired WAN ethernet connectivity, would come alongside the ability to instantly provision them with AT&T’s network.

The networking giant noted the latest gateways can support 5G standalone architecture and cloud-managed eSIM technology through its IoT control centre.

Use of FWA in an enterprise setting is claimed to increase operational efficiency, minimise equipment downtime through resilient connectivity and offer flexibility for deployments in challenging locations.

AT&T Business SVP product and pricing Mike Troiano said the two were “making it faster and easier” for companies to “reimagine their networks and conduct business with next-level connectivity”.

Cisco Networking EVP and general manager Jonathan Davidson added there was a joint aim to “help businesses simplify operations so they can spend less time worrying about connectivity and security and focus on delivering unified experiences their customers can rely on”.