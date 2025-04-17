Multinational electrical engineering specialist ABB Group detailed plans to better capitalise on global automation trends by spinning off its robotics unit, a strategy management hopes to implement by mid-2026.

Chair Peter Voser explained bosses believe spinning ABB Robotics off will boost its ability to attract the right personnel, grow and add customer value. There are also benefits in terms of governance to be had for what would be the separated businesses, he said.

“ABB will continue to focus on its long-term strategy, building on its leading positions in electrification and automation.”

CEO Morten Wierod explained there are “limited business and technology synergies” between ABB Robotics and other units due to “different demand and market characteristics”.

The company explained ABB Robotics operates in fields including autonomous mobile robots, AI and software, positioning it well in traditional industrial sectors along with emerging segments.

ABB Robotics employs 7,000 people and accounted for around 7 per cent of the group’s revenue in 2024.

Procedure

The company is pitching a share distribution process to be conducted in Q1 2026, with the spin-off and listing to be completed by end-June 2026. It stated ABB Robotics is a “strong performer” in the sector and would be “listed with a strong capital structure” and a “solid cash flow”, with operations in key markets in Europe, Asia and North America.

ABB would move its Machine Automation division into its Process Automation business.

The division currently sits alongside the robotics business in the Robotics and Discrete Automation business area, but ABB chiefs believe shifting it will lead to synergies around software and control technologies.