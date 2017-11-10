Huawei’s Global Mobile Broadband Forum 2017

Feature: EE looks ahead to MBBF17
As we build up to Huawei’s MBBF17 event in London, the CEO of the UK’s ...
Feature: Vodafone’s technology strategy
Ahead of Huawei’s MBBF17 event, Mobile World Live hears from Vodafone Group CTO Johan Wibergh ...
Feature: Global MBBF 2017 Preview video
Mobile World Live partners with Huawei to bring you a special preview of this year’s ...
LG U+ and Huawei Successfully Demonstrate 5G ‘Dual-Connectivity’ Technology
PRESS RELEASE: [Seoul, Korea, October 19, 2017] LG U+ and Huawei have successfully completed ‘Dual-Connectivity’ ...
Huawei Launches 5G-Oriented Full-Band 4T4R and FDD/TDD Converged Antenna Platforms
PRESS RELEASE: [Munich, Germany, October 19, 2017] At the Global Antenna Technology & Industry Forum ...
Huawei and Telefónica Deutschland Launches World’s First 5G-oriented Antenna Deployment Solution
PRESS RELEASE: [Munich, Germany, October 19, 2017] At the 2017 Global Antenna Technology & Industry ...
Huawei Achieves 970 Mbps Peak Data Rate on Mate 10 Pro
PRESS RELEASE: [London, UK, October 16, 2017] Huawei announces they have successfully completed an LTE-Advanced ...
Global MBB Forum to outline mobile’s role in reshaping the world
PARTNER CONTENT: The 8th Global Mobile Broadband Forum (MBBF), hosted by Huawei with industry partners ...
Huawei releases “4G Wireless Broadband Industry White Paper” in ITU Telecom World 2017
PRESS RELEASE: [Busan, South Korea, September 30, 2017] More than 1 Billion Households will be connected ...
Huawei Achieves Top Performance during Second-Phase 5G Technology R&D Test
PRESS RELEASE: [Beijing, China, September 27, 2017] Huawei was the first ICT solutions provider to ...
Huawei Joins Intel in 5G Collaboration on NR based Interoperability Development Testing
PRESS RELEASE: [Shenzhen, China, September 22, 2017] Huawei has partnered with Intel to launch 3GPP 5G ...
Huawei Joins 5G-MoNArch Consortium to Lead Design of Architecture based on Network Slicing
PRESS RELEASE: [Munich, Germany, September 20, 2017] Huawei has joined forces with leading academic and industry ...
Huawei Jointly Releases NB-IoT Smart Gas Solution White Paper with Partners
PRESS RELEASE: [Wuhan, China, September 14, 2017] Shenzhen Gas, China Telecom, GoldCard and Huawei have ...
Deutsche Telekom and Huawei Go Live with Europe’s First 5G Connection
PRESS RELEASE: [Berlin, Germany, September 14, 2017] In collaboration with Huawei, Deutsche Telekom (DT) announced Europe’s ...
LG U+ and Huawei Successfully Conduct 5G Urban Field Test
PRESS RELEASE: [Seoul, South Korea, September 12, 2017] In the Sangam area of Seoul, a ...
SoftBank and Huawei Demonstrate 5G Use Cases
PRESS RELEASE: [Tokyo, Japan, September 8, 2017] SoftBank Corp. (“SoftBank”) and Huawei Technologies Japan K.K. ...
Huawei and MediaTek Lead with Completion of Interoperability Development Testing of 5G New Radio
PRESS RELEASE: [Beijing, China, September 8, 2017] Huawei and MediaTek lead the way after the completion ...