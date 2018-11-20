HUAWEI’S GLOBAL MBB FORUM 2018

Mobile World Live – in partnership with Huawei – will bring you exclusive and extensive coverage of the 9th annual Global MBB (Mobile BroadBand) Forum from London, UK (19-21 November). Our news and video highlights will be published below.
MTN urges 5G-ready world to remember unconnected
LIVE FROM HUAWEI GLOBAL MBB FORUM 2018, LONDON: Babak Fouladi, CTIO at MTN Group (pictured), ...
BT CTIO cautions on convergence complexity
LIVE FROM HUAWEI GLOBAL MBB FORUM 2018, LONDON: Howard Watson, CTIO of UK incumbent BT ...
Huawei chief touts 5G progress
LIVE FROM HUAWEI GLOBAL MBB FORUM 2018, LONDON: Ken Hu, Huawei’s rotating chairman (pictured), kicked ...
China Telecom calls for 5G collaboration
LIVE FROM HUAWEI GLOBAL MBB FORUM 2018, LONDON: Guiqing Liu, EVP of China Telecom (pictured), ...
GSMA head calls for digital era regulations
LIVE FROM HUAWEI GLOBAL MBB FORUM 2018, LONDON: Operators are set to invest $500 billion ...
5G commercial deployment is approaching: We are ready!
PARTNER CONTENT: 2018 is a pivotal year in the development of 5G. The industry has ...
PARTNER CONTENT: This year’s annual Global MBB Forum, hosted by Huawei alongside industry partners GSMA ...
Industry must grasp Cloud AR/VR opportunity
PARTNER CONTENT: Excitement is growing in anticipation of the launch of revolutionary applications set to ...