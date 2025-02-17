Huawei revealed it signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to provide technologies including AI, IoT and private 5G for a massive airport being built by the King Salman International Airport Development Company (KSIADC) in Saudi Arabia.

The companies signed the MoU during the recent LEAP2025 technology event held in Riyadh from 9 February to 12 February, though released details today (17 February).

Huawei and KSIADC promised to “revolutionise airport operations and passenger experiences” by employing the vendor’s ICT expertise in the King Salman International Airport, a facility set to span 57 square km, six runways and terminals, a cargo and logistics centre, and private hubs.

The companies stated the collaboration aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 digital goals, arguing such technology partnerships are now critical in “shaping the future of industries”.

Simon Zousiyi, deputy CEO of Huawei Saudi (pictured, right), said the MoU highlights the company’s credentials in the aviation ICT sector and the pair would set “a new standard for smart airports globally”.

KSIADC VP of digital innovation Linda Schucroft (pictured, left), added the target is to “set new benchmarks for innovation in the aviation sector”.

The companies stated they intend to develop a digital guest platform using AI to smooth passenger interactions including navigation, along with providing personalised services.

Smart infrastructure, private networks and IoT are set to bolster airport operations, and the pair also plan to explore predictive analysis and advanced biometric systems.