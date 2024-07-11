Germany’s government struck a deal with the country’s telecoms operators to exclude the use of equipment made by Chinese vendors Huawei and ZTE in 5G networks, starting from the end of 2026.

In an announcement, the government stated it will conduct the phase out in two parts. The first stage will require operators to remove Chinese-made technology from 5G core mobile networks by the end of 2026.

Huawei and ZTE made parts such as antennas, transmission lines and towers will then need to be stripped out from access and transport networks by end-2029.

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser described the move as a crucial safeguard for digital security in Europe’s largest economy.

“We are protecting the central nervous systems of Germany as a business location and we are protecting the communication of citizens, companies and the state. We must reduce security risks and, unlike in the past, avoid one-sided dependencies. We must become more independent and more crisis-proof,” she added.

The Interior Ministry held talks with Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone Germany, Telefonica Deutschland and the federal government in recent weeks before coming to an agreement. Public law contracts are currently being signed by the trio of operators.

Huawei rejected what it called the “politicisation of cybersecurity in the country”, Reuters reported.

Despite long-running US pressure, Germany has until now opted not to follow other countries, including the UK, in outlawing the use of 5G equipment from Chinese vendors.