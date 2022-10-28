 XL Axiata and Huawei Sign MoU on 5G City Joint Innovation - Mobile World Live
HomeHuawei UpdatesMBBF

XL Axiata and Huawei Sign MoU on 5G City Joint Innovation

28 OCT 2022

PRESS RELEASE: During The 13th Global Mobile Broadband Forum, XL Axiata and Huawei announced that they have signed a collaboration agreement (MoU) to develop “5G City”, with the aim to realize a smart city through 5G networks, predict the evolution of technology, operate network intelligently, and improve user experience.

The collaboration between the companies will further develop on 4G and 5G networks. XL Axiata and Huawei are working together on following scope: green 5G with simplified site solution, multi antenna technologized radio modules, cost-effective rural network solution for islands population coverage, etc.

“Together with Huawei, XL Axiata continues to explore and implement more technological breakthroughs to build high-quality networks, while implementing green information and communication technology towards 5G”, said I Gede Darmayusa, CTO of XL Axiata, “This project is one of the steps for XL Axiata to explore 5G services and become one of the major operators in the world. XL Axiata aims to further develop 5G in Bandung and Bali to launch the 5G City project, which can greatly affect economic development for the whole country.”

Wei Wei, XL Account Director of Huawei Indonesia said “We are glad to have this opportunity to work with XL Axiata to develop a high quality 5G network in Bandung and Bali. Our aim is to help XL Axiata lead the industry in the development of 5G networks. Huawei and XL Axiata are both pursuing innovation and success. I believe this will be another successful project in Indonesia telecommunications.”

 

