 U-Joy Cities: Guangdong Unicom and Huawei Completed the 5G Distributed Residential Solution Verification - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
TIP News and Events
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeHuawei UpdatesIndustry Updates

U-Joy Cities: Guangdong Unicom and Huawei Completed the 5G Distributed Residential Solution Verification

23 NOV 2022
U-Joy Cities: Guangdong Unicom and Huawei's 5G DRS Solution Verification

The Greater Bay Area of Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao is one of the most open and economically dynamic regions in China. With the rapid development of the urbanization, there are a large number of urban villages in Guangzhou, Shenzhen and the surrounding areas, and super-high-rise residential buildings are also very common. To meet people’s entertainment requirements, such as 5G HD video calls, online games, and video on demand, and promote the development of production services such as e-commerce live webcast, in-depth 5G coverage is urgently needed in high-rise buildings and urban village residential areas. However, a traditional coverage solution called “spotlight” is still used in urban residential buildings. This old solution requires a large number of feeders routed along with lots of power distribution, increasing the construction difficulty and cost, and causes serious problems such as signal loss along the way. In addition, the “spotlight” antennas cannot be monitored and are often difficult for daily maintenance.

China Unicom Guangdong pays particular attention to the coverage and experience of 5G in residential area. Based on the careful study of the real situation in the residential area, Guangdong Unicom and Huawei proposed the innovative DRS solution. This solution fully utilizes the fundamental 5G coverage of surrounding macro base stations. Then it uses a super-flexible feeder to accurately deliver useful 5G signals to required places. In this way, the innovative architecture of the 5G DRS solution not only effectively prevents the leakage of useful signals along the route, but also enables digital management and control of the entire system. The onsite verification at China Unicom Guangdong showed that the 5G DRS solution improves 5G uplink coverage by about 10 dB compared with the traditional “spotlight” antenna solution, reduces system power consumption by more than 50%, and can be deployed at a maximum distance of 100 meters.

With “U-Joy Cities” program, China Unicom Guangdong and Huawei, together with other partners in the mobile industry, will further strengthen their innovative cooperation and conduct in-depth research on tunnels, high-speed railways, and street block scenarios, to make the 5G connection for people easier and faster, so as to make the life in Guangdong a smarter and more enjoyable life.

Back

Author

Mobile World Live

Mobile World Live is the online service dedicated to providing the mobile industry with daily news coverage & analysis of the biggest global market developments.

Read more

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Stresa summits and social stress

FYUZ 22: Day 2 Highlights

Feature video: MBBF 22 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association