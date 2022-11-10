U-Joy Cities: China Unicom Guangdong and Huawei Jointly Light up Yangjiang Marine City

PRESS RELEASE: China Unicom Guangdong and Huawei have jointly lighted up Yangjiang Marine City for the “U-Joy Cities” program in Yangjiang. China Unicom Guangdong plans to take this event as an opportunity to further promote the digital development of industries in Yangjiang and to enable people truly enjoy the digital dividends brought by 5G. Yu Jinfu, Mayor of Yangjiang Municipal People’s Government, Hao Liqian, General Manager of China Unicom Guangdong, and Cao Haichen, Vice President of Huawei China Region attended the conference.

In the future, China Unicom Guangdong will provide stable and reliable 5G capabilities to relevant departments and industries in Yangjiang and provide Yangjiang users with smart life experience. In addition, it will further promote the development of a new digital ecosystem for the government, industry, and economy of Yangjiang.

“U-Joy Cities” program was launched in May 2022 by China Unicom Guangdong and Huawei to combine 5G network capabilities with the characteristics of the Greater Bay Area and cities in Guangdong, and to develop innovative 5G products, build a 5G operations ecosystem with industry partners, and drive industry digitalization.

Yangjiang City, an important node city between Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao’s Greater Bay Area and the Beibu Gulf City Group, is making every effort to build three major systems of production, living, and ecology. Yangjiang City will firmly follow the path of high-quality development and work hard to build a smart coastal city.

Shen Hongping, general manager of China Unicom Guangdong, Yangjiang Branch, said that the “U-Joy Cities” program is tailor-made for Yangjiang and will catalyze more technology convergence applications to continuously improve people’s satisfaction with smart life. They are planning to work on ten major “U-Joy Cities” scenarios. Besides digital fishing vessel, other scenarios such as offshore wind power, marine fisheries, island tourism, rural revitalization, metal manufacturing, knife&scissors, flavouring material, firefighting and QR code scan will be covered with 5G MetaAAU.

Bao Xiangying, Vice President of Huawei 5G Product Line, said, “The 5G service is developing rapidly along the Yangjiang coast. In the marine scenario, 5G ubiquitous gigabit in rural areas are becoming a reality. Huawei will support China Unicom Guangdong’s plan to expand 5G coverage from hotspots to all areas offshore in Yangjiang. With high-quality 5G networks, we will better promote the development of 5G applications in digital fishing vessels, maritime fisheries administration, villages and industries along the coastal line.”