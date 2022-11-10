 U-Joy Cities: China Unicom Guangdong and Huawei Jointly Light up Yangjiang Marine City - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
TIP News and Events
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeHuawei UpdatesIndustry Updates

U-Joy Cities: China Unicom Guangdong and Huawei Jointly Light up Yangjiang Marine City

10 NOV 2022

PRESS RELEASE: China Unicom Guangdong and Huawei have jointly lighted up Yangjiang Marine City for the “U-Joy Cities” program in Yangjiang. China Unicom Guangdong plans to take this event as an opportunity to further promote the digital development of industries in Yangjiang and to enable people truly enjoy the digital dividends brought by 5G. Yu Jinfu, Mayor of Yangjiang Municipal People’s Government, Hao Liqian, General Manager of China Unicom Guangdong, and Cao Haichen, Vice President of Huawei China Region attended the conference.

In the future, China Unicom Guangdong will provide stable and reliable 5G capabilities to relevant departments and industries in Yangjiang and provide Yangjiang users with smart life experience. In addition, it will further promote the development of a new digital ecosystem for the government, industry, and economy of Yangjiang.

“U-Joy Cities” program was launched in May 2022 by China Unicom Guangdong and Huawei to combine 5G network capabilities with the characteristics of the Greater Bay Area and cities in Guangdong, and to develop innovative 5G products, build a 5G operations ecosystem with industry partners, and drive industry digitalization.

Yangjiang City, an important node city between Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao’s Greater Bay Area and the Beibu Gulf City Group, is making every effort to build three major systems of production, living, and ecology. Yangjiang City will firmly follow the path of high-quality development and work hard to build a smart coastal city.

Shen Hongping, general manager of China Unicom Guangdong, Yangjiang Branch, said that the “U-Joy Cities” program is tailor-made for Yangjiang and will catalyze more technology convergence applications to continuously improve people’s satisfaction with smart life. They are planning to work on ten major “U-Joy Cities” scenarios. Besides digital fishing vessel, other scenarios such as offshore wind power, marine fisheries, island tourism, rural revitalization, metal manufacturing, knife&scissors, flavouring material, firefighting and QR code scan will be covered with 5G MetaAAU.

Bao Xiangying, Vice President of Huawei 5G Product Line, said, “The 5G service is developing rapidly along the Yangjiang coast. In the marine scenario, 5G ubiquitous gigabit in rural areas are becoming a reality. Huawei will support China Unicom Guangdong’s plan to expand 5G coverage from hotspots to all areas offshore in Yangjiang. With high-quality 5G networks, we will better promote the development of 5G applications in digital fishing vessels, maritime fisheries administration, villages and industries along the coastal line.”

Back

Author

Mobile World Live

Mobile World Live is the online service dedicated to providing the mobile industry with daily news coverage & analysis of the biggest global market developments.

Read more

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Stresa summits and social stress

FYUZ 22: Day 2 Highlights

Feature video: MBBF 22 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association