 U-Joy Cities: China Unicom Guangdong and Huawei Jointly Light up Guangzhou Gigabit City - Mobile World Live
HomeHuawei UpdatesIndustry Updates

U-Joy Cities: China Unicom Guangdong and Huawei Jointly Light up Guangzhou Gigabit City

07 NOV 2022

PRESS RELEASE: On August 23, 2022, in order to help build a strong network foundation in China, deepen the deployment of the “1+1+9” work in Guangdong Province, and promote the new information infrastructures, China Unicom Guangdong and Huawei have jointly lighted up Guangzhou Gigabit City for the “U-Joy Cities” program at Yuexiu International Convention Center in Guangzhou. This marks another milestone in the joint efforts of China Unicom Guangdong and Huawei to promote innovation in new network technologies and applications and to better serve Guangdong’s economic and social well-being since the launch of the 5G “U-Joy Cities” program in May this year.

Light up Guangzhou Gigabit City for the “U-Joy Cities” program
Ma Shu, deputy secretary general of the Guangzhou Municipal People’s Government, said in his speech that the Guangzhou Municipal Party Committee and Municipal Government attach great importance to the development of the digital economy and continue to promote the innovative application of “Dual Gigabit” network. In recent years, China Unicom Guangdong has proactively served the national strategy and participated in the development of Guangzhou’s digital economy. We hope that China Unicom Guangdong will continue to work in facilitating the digital transformation of traditional industries and the growth of new industries, and make greater contributions to the integration of digital and real economies in Guangzhou and the Greater Bay Area.

Chen Mengchang, deputy general manager of China Unicom Guangdong, said in his speech that China Unicom Guangdong has always adhered to innovation-driven strategy to proactively serve the development of the Greater Bay Area. As a leader in 5G development, China Unicom Guangdong has lighted up Guangzhou Gigabit City for the “U-Joy Cities” program, in order to accelerate the in-depth convergence of 5G and vertical industries, continuously consolidate the smart cities and digital transformation capability base, and better serve Guangzhou as a benchmark city for dual-gigabit networks.

At the ceremony, Zeng Zhaocai, deputy general manager of China Unicom Guangdong, Guangzhou Branch, delivered a keynote speech entitled “5G U-Joy Cities, Guangzhou Gigabit City, Helping Guangzhou Achieve Four New Excellences” and fully demonstrated the confidence and capability of China Unicom Guangdong to realize user experience of 5G ubiquitous gigabit and the fixed-mobile network synergy of dual gigabit. Bao Xiangying, president of Huawei’s indoor digital domain, delivered a keynote speech entitled “Continuous Innovation, Light up Guangzhou ‘Gigabit City’ of the ‘U-Joy Cities’ program”, expressing his desire and determination to work with China Unicom Guangdong to build a dual gigabit city in Guangzhou.

China Unicom Guangdong and Huawei will further strengthen their close cooperation and work with other parties in mobile industry to make contributions to bring new life to Guangzhou and realize the “Four New Excellences”.

