U-Joy Cities：China Unicom Guangdong Applies 5G Distributed M-MIMO with Ubiquitous Gigabit Experience

PRESS RELEASE: As part of the “U-Joy Cities” program，China Unicom Guangdong was fully committed to supporting the Spring Festival transportation. With its high-quality 5G networks for video, Internet access, communications, and QR code scanning during the 2022 Spring Festival transportation, China Unicom Guangdong was ensuring the strong and stable connection along the “home way” of ordinary people.



U-Joy Cities: China Unicom Guangdong Support Spring Festival Transportation

Located in the Greater Bay Area of Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao, Guangzhou is an important transportation hub city in the Pearl River Delta. To ensure high-quality travel network experience for passengers during the Spring Festival, China Unicom Guangdong cooperated with Huawei to introduce innovative 5G Distributed M-MIMO technologies at multiple urban transportation hubs in Guangzhou, such as railway stations and subways, to support a ubiquitous 5G Gigabit network experience for people’s smart travel.



China Unicom Guangdong 5G Network Onsite Assurance

Guangzhou South Railway Station is an important high-speed railway station on the Beijing-Guangzhou high-speed railway. It also connects Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong high-speed railway, Guiyang-Guangzhou high-speed railway, Southern Guangdong railway, Guangzhou-Zhuhai urban railway and Guangdong-West coastal railway. It is the busiest high-speed railway station in Southern China. According to statistics, there were about 15,500,000 passengers during the 2022 Spring Festival, up 10% comparing to last year, with a daily average of about 388,000 passengers. The departure hall of South Railway Station is a typical open and high-density indoor scene. Network deployment is difficult, and interference is prone to occur between multiple 5G cells.

China Unicom Guangdong cooperated with Huawei to provide the innovative 5G Distributed M-MIMO technology，which is able to effectively resolve interference between 5G cells. The field test results showed that after it is enabled, the downlink peak data rate of users increases by more than 80%. Thanks to network expansion and new solutions, the number of 5G connected users and service volume increased by 2.1 times compared with the same period last year. In addition, the 5G user experience rate increased by 2.9 times, effectively meeting customers’ requirements for 5G HD video calls, online games, and video on demand (VOD).

In addition to high-speed railway, the subway is also an important means of transportation for citizens. During the 2022 Spring Festival, Guangzhou Metro has an average daily passenger flow of about 7.5 million people. To address the high-density and heavy-load features of this scenario, Guangzhou Unicom Guangdong has enabled the 5G Distributed M-MIMO feature on Guangzhou Metro Line 18. The downlink peak rate of a single user can reach 1.39 Gbit/s. The average user-perceived rate exceeds 1 Gbit/s in the platform and hall areas, providing ubiquitous 5G Gigabit experience for passengers.

Among the first batch of “Gigabit Cities” announced by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology in December 2021, Guangzhou is in the list. At the beginning of 2022, Guangzhou made clear the direction of focusing on digitalization, green and internationalization. Led by innovative technologies, the evolution from Gigabit cities to ubiquitous Gigabit cities has begun. In the future, China Unicom Guangdong will take 5G network technology innovation as the breakthrough point, continue to carry out all-round strategic cooperation with Huawei and other partners in mobile industry, to support the program “U-Joy Cities” in Guangdong with more momentums.