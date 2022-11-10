U-Joy Cities：China Unicom Guangdong and Huawei Light up Foshan Manufacturing City

PRESS RELEASE: Foshan Manufacturing City, as part of the “U-Joy Cities” program, was lighted up with the theme of “U-Joy New Experience”, “5G New Dynamics” and “Gigabit New Life” at China Unicom Guangdong 5G Digital Innovation Experience Center in Foshan. Representatives from Foshan City Market Supervision and Administration Bureau, Foshan local leading enterprises, industry leaders and other guests attended the conference.

Light up Foshan Manufacturing City as part of the “U-Joy Cities” program

It is introduced that China Unicom Guangdong, Foshan Branch has fully committed to the development of Foshan digital economy and the well-being of Foshan people’s life with its network capacity base. In the conference, three new upgrades were officially launched as “5G Dual Gigabit Network upgrades”, “5G Manufacturing City upgrades” and “5G U-Joy service brand upgrades”. In addition, China Unicom Guangdong, Foshan Branch have made a solemn commitment to provide users with more assured network quality and services, including mobile phone, gigabit broadband Internet access and mobile service customization etc.

China Unicom Foshan officially made the commitments of smartphone QR code scanning ‘Freeze Must Pay’, Broadband service ‘Slow Must Pay’ and service configuration ‘ Error Must Pay’. All of them are subject to the supervision of consumers. “We believe that China Unicom Foshan can update the industry service standards and bring more satisfactory service experience to consumers through their ‘Three Must Pay’ service commitments,” said the representatives from Foshan City Market Supervision and Administration Bureau at the conference.

Su Rengang, general manager of China Unicom Guangdong, Foshan Branch, said in a speech that, “As part of the 5G ‘U-Joy Cities’ program, China Unicom will break the doubt with its service commitment in Foshan and carry up the new standard of service with three ‘Three Must Pay’ indemnities. We will provide users with high-quality services to Foshan people with the ubiquitous gigabit network capabilities. We will contribute ‘Enablement’, ‘Intelligence’ and ‘Value’ for digital transformation of industries with 5G large uplink, large downlink, and low latency capabilities. We will pay special attention in warmly helping the disabled and the old people in Foshan with all-around service, lighting up their smart life.”

“U-Joy Cities” program was launched in May 2022 by China Unicom Guangdong and Huawei to combine 5G network capabilities with the characteristics of the Greater Bay Area and cities in Guangdong, and to develop innovative 5G products, build a 5G operations ecosystem with industry partners, and drive industry digitalization.

Fully leverages its service advantages of “Cloud-Network integration”, “Security and Trustworthiness”, and “Digital Intelligence Leading”, China Unicom Guangdong is building a “5G+ smart manufacturing upgrade ‘12345’ service system”: a) “1” stands for China Unicom Guangdong’s new base for “One Cloud”; b) “2” stands for China Unicom Guangdong’s high-quality industrial and internal networks; c) “3” stands for China Unicom Guangdong’s independently development of “Smart Cloud Platform”, “Industrial Big Data Platform”, and “Industrial AI Platform”; d) “4” stands for China Unicom Guangdong’s four solutions that developed for “Digital Factories”, “Digital Workshops”, “Industry Clusters”, and “Cloud-based Application”, to enable Foshan to upgrade from “manufacturing city” to “smart manufacturing city”.

In the future, China Unicom Guangdong and Huawei will work together continuously with other industry partners to strengthen the foundation of its dual-gigabit networks, expand the scale of digitalization and intelligence and provide users with higher-quality services, writing a new chapter in the digital economy.