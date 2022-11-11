 U-Joy Cities：China Unicom Guangdong and Huawei 5G MetaAAU Continuous Coverage in Residential Area - Mobile World Live
HomeHuawei UpdatesIndustry Updates

U-Joy Cities：China Unicom Guangdong and Huawei 5G MetaAAU Continuous Coverage in Residential Area

11 NOV 2022

PRESS RELEASE: As part of the “U-Joy Cities” program, China Unicom Guangdong and Huawei jointly completed the commercial application in a residential area in Guangzhou with the 5G MetaAAU (64T64R) continuous coverage, which combines large bandwidth, multi-channel and the ELAA (Extreme Large Antenna Array) solution. The 5G coverage and user experience have been greatly improved.

Guangzhou is the core hub city in the Greater Bay Area of Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao. It is also the birthplace of the thousand-year-old business capital, GUANGFU culture and Cantonese-style services. With the rapid development of city urbanization, there are a large number of villages inside the city of Guangzhou, and super-high-rise residential buildings are also very common. There is a dense population, and people are in urgent need of new 5G services, such as HD video, online games, and e-commerce live webcast. In the residential areas here, 5G in-depth coverage has great room for improvement due to narrow streets, dense buildings, and difficulty in obtaining site locations.

Recently, China Unicom Guangdong cooperated with Huawei to take full advantage of the large bandwidth of the 3.5 GHz frequency band to verify the innovative commercial solution of 5G MetaAAU (64T64R) in Guangzhou. With the ELAA (Extreme Large Antenna Array) and the Ultra-High-Resolution beam management solution, MetaAAU channel beams are much narrower. It can not only point to users more precisely, but can also achieve high resolution and high-efficiency anti-interference effects. Field test results showed that 5G MetaAAUs (64T64R) can transmit 5G signals further than traditional modules and increase cell coverage by 30% on average. 5G signals can be further penetrated, improving indoor uplink experience by 26%-39% and downlink experience by 23% to 38% in high-rise buildings. The successful commercial use of the 5G MetaAAU (64T64R) in residential areas in Guangzhou provides effective ways for 5G users to achieve experienced in-depth coverage and further maximizes the value of 5G macro base stations.

Guangdong has a long history in Southern China. It also has the tradition of pleasing the people nearby and being attractive to those far away. With the “U-Joy Cities” program, China Unicom Guangdong and Huawei will further strengthen their long-standing innovation cooperation. With 5G MetaAAU and other innovative products and scenario-based solutions, China Unicom Guangdong and Huawei will continuously enrich the 5G network planning and large scale commercial deployment capability, fulfill social responsibilities, and facilitate the development of the digital economy.

