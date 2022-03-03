Telenor and Huawei Build Energy-efficient Antenna Showcase, Forging New Path to Energy Conservation and Emission Reduction

PRESS RELEASE: Telenor and Huawei held a joint press conference during MWC Barcelona 2022 to launch their energy-efficient antenna showcase. This is the first commercial practice of using energy-efficient antennas to achieve network energy saving, resulting in a maximum energy saving of 15% for base station.

The showcase demonstrates the value of energy-efficient antennas for reducing energy consumption across networks, points to a new direction for energy saving in mobile networks, and sets an excellent example for global green network construction.

Fast growing mobile communications services are consuming more energy than ever before. Energy conservation and emission reduction are not just a social responsibility of operators, but also a critical requirement for energy cost reduction. Therefore, operators around the world have formulated strategic goals in this regard. As one of the world’s largest mobile operators, Telenor has set its climate target for 2030, aiming to reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in global business operations by 57% compared with 2019. This was done as an active response to the Paris Agreement. To achieve its goal, Telenor is exploring new ways to improve the energy efficiency of network equipment together with Huawei. Just as energy efficiency of antennas started to catch the attention of the communications industry, they launched the energy-efficient antenna showcase project with DTAC, Telenor’s subsidiary in Thailand. The project uses Huawei’s SDIF-based energy-efficient antennas to reduce the transmit power of base stations, thereby cutting the energy consumption of a site by up to 15%. The unique innovation at play will prove important as operators approach their long-term climate targets.

Tanveer Mohammad, SVP, Operate, Technology and Services of Telenor, said, “90% of our energy consumption normally happens in the radio access network, so we need very innovative and efficient solution from our partners on the RAN for energy saving. Antenna plays a very important role as energy is going through antenna and transmitting to subscribers. The showcase, adopts Huawei high energy efficiency antenna with SDIF technology, helps us to get both energy saving and better coverage. ”

Eric Zhao, President of Huawei’s Antenna Business Unit, said, “Green network construction is of major concern to global operators. Antennas are an essential part of mobile networks, and will certainly contribute to energy saving. For years, we have invested heavily to improve the energy efficiency of antennas, and this joint innovation with Telenor shows the extent at which energy-efficient antennas can benefit operators. We will continue to innovate and improve antenna energy efficiency to help operators build green networks and support the sustainable development of the ICT industry.”