Telecom and Huawei Jointly Kick Off Creation of the World’s First 5G Smart Hotel

Innovative 5G Digital Indoor System and 5G Cloud X Application Ushers in a New Era of High-end Hotel Experiences

PRESS RELEASE: [Shenzhen, China, April 16, 2019] Today, InterContinental Shenzhen, Shenzhen Telecom and Huawei signed a strategic cooperation agreement to create the world’s first 5G smart hotel. By introducing the hotel industry’s first end-to-end 5G network with integrated terminals and cloud applications, the project will enable InterContinental Shenzhen to provide guests with the ultimate innovative luxury experience and open the door for digital transformation of entire hotel industry through 5G technology.

Shenzhen Telecom is deploying Huawei’s 5G network equipment in the InterContinental Shenzhen to achieve continuous indoor and outdoor 5G coverage, which will serve as the platform for a new generation of hotel services. Guests will experience innovative 5G hotel applications through 5G smartphones and customer-premises equipment (CPE) terminals, including 5G welcome robots, 5G cloud computing terminals, 5G cloud games and 5G cloud virtual reality (VR) rowing machines, providing business travelers with a convenient and efficient working environment, and leisure travelers with a high-end, immersive entertainment experience.

Cai Yun, Secretary-General of the Commercial Cultural Tourism Committee of China Real Estate Association, Golden Sun, General Manager of Shenzhen OCT Hotel Development Co., Ltd., Feng Wei, Deputy General Manager of China Telecom Shenzhen Branch, and Dr. Peter Zhou, Chief Marketing Officer of Huawei Wireless Solution, delivered keynote speeches and kicked off the ceremony.

InterContinental Shenzhen is the first Spanish-inspired luxury business hotel in China. It is also a leading partner for major local and global events. Throughout the years, InterContinental Shenzhen has won numerous international and domestic hotel industry awards for its creativity, attentiveness and personalized service. For the project’s kick-off ceremony, Shenzhen Telecom and Huawei jointly deployed a 5G Digital Indoor System on the hotel’s first floor and in the presidential suites. In the hotel lobby, guests can access the 5G network through CPEs or their smartphones to experience high speed 5G downloads and uploads. Service efficiency is improved with 5G intelligent robots that provide services including guest information, destination guidance, and goods delivery. The presidential suites covered by the new network provide guests with 5G hotel services such as cloud VR rowing machines, cloud games and 4K movies. An experience zone that was built for today’s ceremony featured the world’s fastest mobile download rate and a uniquely versatile telecommunications and entertainment guest experience.

Golden Sun, General Manager of Shenzhen OCT Hotel Development Co., Ltd said, “the hotel always puts the guest experience first. Since consumer spending is continuously increasing, consumers are craving higher quality and better consumer experiences. Guests expect new things and new experiences. The joint venture with Shenzhen Telecom and Huawei has brought more possibilities to the hotel. Riding on the advanced technology, we can imagine our future and fly with it freely. We are excited to see the 5G experience zone in InterContinental Shenzhen as this is the first step for our three parties to build 5G hotels. On the other hand, we also hope to realize the comprehensive transformation of smart hotels and digital hotels by introducing 5G technology. We are willing to further cooperating with Shenzhen Telecom and Huawei to explore more in-depth application of 5G in the hotel scene, we hope that our experience can help the digital construction of the hotel industry and tourism.”

“InterContinental Shenzhen is a reputable scenario for Shenzhen Telecom. The good number of VIP customers, high user experience standard, short delivery period and high construction environment requirements, all pose great challenges to network deployment and operation and maintenance.” Feng Wei, Deputy General Manager of China Telecom Shenzhen Branch , said, “with the joint efforts of Huawei, Shenzhen Telecom successfully completed the deployment of the 5G network experience zone on the first floor and presidential suites of the InterContinental Shenzhen within two days, providing Gbps level download experience and the 5G-capable hotel application requiring large bandwidth and short delay. In the future, we will provide complete 5G network coverage in the hotel, and build the benchmark for global 5G five-star hotels together with Intercontinental Shenzhen and Huawei.”

Dr. Peter Zhou, Chief Marketing Officer of Huawei Wireless Solution, said, “5G is here – from the 4K ultra high-definition live broadcast of CCTV’s Spring Festival Gala early this year to today’s 5G entertainment and business transformation of the InterContinental Shenzhen’s presidential suites, 5G technology has penetrated into different industries. In this cooperation, together with Shenzhen Telecom, we provided a 5G Digital Indoor System and a 5G Cloud X application that adapts to the hotel scenario. It is a demonstration of both parties’ leadership in end-to-end commercial application of 5G equipment. Huawei will continue to invest in 5G technology, be transparent and open, and create a trusted 5G ICT infrastructure to build 5G smart hotels with Shenzhen Telecom and InterContinental Shenzhen. We sincerely invite industry partners to join the 5G production circle and develop a prosperous 5G ecosystem together.”