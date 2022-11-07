 SIASUN partnering with Huawei in 5G smart manufacturing, accelerating local supply chain transformation - Mobile World Live
HomeHuawei UpdatesIndustry Updates

SIASUN partnering with Huawei in 5G smart manufacturing, accelerating local supply chain transformation

07 NOV 2022

PRESS RELEASE: SIASUN Robot & Automation and Huawei, have signed a cooperation MoU to accelerate Robotic Automation applications for 5G smart manufacturing industries in Thailand of Asia Pacific.

SIASUN a leading provider of industrial robotic and automation technology, and Huawei, a leading company in 5G & ICT solutions, aims to join forces between advance robotic technology applied to manufacturing industries to 5G network solution seamlessly. Both parties also collaborate to bring overall smart factory solutions with industrial automation solutions to smart manufacturing via SIASUN’s AGV, ASRS, Robotics, industrial software platforms, which can be developed massively and rapidly on the HUAWEI cloud with 5G connection and accessibility.

As a cooperation foundation, SIASUN and HUAWEI had joined force to provide the first commercialized 5G smart factory solution in Thailand with SIASUN AGV, ASRS, Robotic system and HUAWEI cutting edge 5G ICT technologies. This not only set the benchmark in the region of the role model of the 5G smart factory, but also work a typical feasible example to industry across the region.

In a further effort to leverage their mutual strengths, SIASUN and Huawei cooperate on helping Manufacturing, Logistics, Healthcare, Mine, Port, Oil & Gas, and many other industries for a smooth transformation from traditional labored intensive production to a high value-added manufacturing. Which not only provide with highly feasible solution, but will also allow the industries to involve in the regional and global competition with high growth potentials.

This collaboration is expected to produce cutting edge, tailored design, commercial-ready, feasible 5G robotic automation solutions to the client in the region. Aiming to empowering the regional 5G technology applications in the industries with high Correlation and rigidity.  Trying to find a new approaching of 5G application in the manufacturing sectors with the ecosystem partnership of HUAWEI and SIASUN.

Mr. Xusu, Chief Marketing Officer, Asia-Pacific of Huawei Technologies, we are working with Siasun on some 5G projects, particular in the factory automation area in Thailand.  We believed that a tight collaboration with partners will deliver 1+1 greater than 2 results.  It will help all parties including customers getting more benefits and speed up their digital transformation processes.  We are looking forward to building more innovative and out of the box solutions through our partnership.

Mr. Teerawat, on behalf of SIASUN Thailand, expecting that the signing of the MOU shall accelerate the process of 5G application in manufacturing industries with ever advance, proven robotic technologies from China.  To set a firm foundation for the 5G application is the key to success of 5G smart factory. With SIASUN’s over 22 year’s industrial solution services knowhow, massive industrial automation and transformation opportunities can be foreseen in the near future. Leaving SIASUN and HUAWEI a bright future in the 5G robotics and smart factories promotions across the Asia pacific region.

 

