RONDS: Appear at the 13th Global MBB Forum 2022, sign MOU Agreement with Huawei

PRESS RELEASE: From October 25 to 26, the 13th Global Mobile Broadband Forum (MBBF 2022) hosted by Huawei was successfully held in Bangkok, Thailand. Ronds was invited to attend the forum and exhibition, and officially signed the MOU agreement on collaborative cooperation in 5G and cloud digital innovation with Huawei to jointly develop overseas business.

As the annual thought leadership event of the mobile communication industry, the Global Mobile Broadband Forum has attracted industry leaders and decision-makers from all over the world to attend each session. This year, the forum was held in the combination form of online and offline meetings and exhibitions. Global mobile network operators, vertical industry leaders, and ecological partners had in-depth interaction and exchanges to jointly discuss green, intelligent, 5G evolution, 5.5G and other hot topics. H.E. General Prawit Wongsuwon, Deputy Prime Minister of Thailand, delivered a speech at the meeting.

Powerful Combination, Sign MOU Agreement

During the forum, Ronds and Huawei officially signed the MOU agreement on collaborative cooperation in 5G and cloud digital innovation. In the future, the two sides will carry out cooperation around equipment intelligent operation and maintenance, predictive maintenance, etc., jointly layout overseas market business, and help more enterprises to achieve digital transformation. At the meeting, Maka Khajarren, the representative of Ronds’ Thailand market, shared special topics on Ronds 5G wireless Technology on equipment monitoring solution, Thailand market application cases, etc.

Intelligent products appear in the exhibition, win widespread high praise

At the exhibition, Ronds displayed the SuperCare equipment intelligent operation and maintenance platform and the latest 5G intelligent data acquisition hardware products, attracting many overseas customers to watch and consult. The intelligent operation and maintenance of 5G+equipment is bringing the ultimate experience for the digital transformation of industrial enterprises! Its millisecond level air port delay and super large links can meet the needs of enterprises for more factories and more production line equipment for high-speed, accurate monitoring and more applications, better ensure the safety of enterprise equipment, achieve the goals of increasing production and efficiency, decreasing operators, and optimizing management. In addition, the 5G+equipment intelligent operation and maintenance solutions have a strict security guarantee system, so that the network and data can be better applied and protected. The 5G network deployment also greatly reduces the system networking and cabling, improves the construction progress, and further reduces the later maintenance costs.

As the world’s leading equipment intelligent maintenance service provider, Ronds has continuously cultivated the domestic and foreign markets over the years, covering thousands of key enterprises in more than ten industries, including petrochemical, wind power, steel, cement, mining, water plant, municipal administration etc. At present, Ronds products and services have been exported to Europe, South America, North America, Southeast Asia and other regions, helping many international leading enterprises to achieve large-scale predictive maintenance of equipment. This cooperation with Huawei will open a new milestone. In the future, the two sides will work together to complement each other’s advantages and provide strong support for the digital and intellectual transformation of more global industrial enterprises.