HomeHuawei UpdatesIndustry Updates

Mobile RAN Quarterly Report Q3 2019 by Dell’Oro: Huawei Remains 5G RAN Leader

06 JAN 2020

PARTNER FEATURE: Dell’Oro Group, a leading global independent market analysis and research firm for the information and communications technology (ICT) industry, recently confirmed that Huawei continued leading position in 5G NR infrastructure share in its Q3 2019 report on the mobile radio access network (RAN) market. The report, Mobile RAN Quarterly Report Q3 2019, presented a comprehensive analysis of the mobile RAN market performance of global mobile infrastructure vendors.

According to Dell’Oro, global 5G development continues to grow at unprecedented rates and is exceeding market expectations, driven by the rapid growth of 5G markets in China and South Korea as well as countries in the Middle East and Europe. 5G commercial adoption is projected to occur approximately three years faster than LTE.

The report also highlighted how sub-6 GHz devices accounts for the largest proportion of current 5G mobile NR infrastructure. In the first three quarters of 2019, sub-6 GHz devices contributed to a total of 94% of global 5G NR shipments, with the other 6% shared by mmWave devices.

Dell’Oro’s Mobile RAN Quarterly Report Q3 2019 confirms that Huawei remains in the leading position in the overall RAN market as well in specific categories, including 5G NR, LTE, and small cells. Huawei’s 5G NR market share holds firm in first place in the quarterly ranking.

