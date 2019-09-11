 ITU Telecom World: 4G/5G FWA is one of the innovative solutions to National Broadband Plans – Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Africa 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeHuawei Updates

ITU Telecom World: 4G/5G FWA is one of the innovative solutions to National Broadband Plans

11 SEP 2019

PRESS RELEASE: [Budapest, Hungary, September 10, 2019] During the ITU Telecom World 2019 event, the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the Broadband Commission for Sustainable Development, and Huawei hosted a session on fixed wireless access (FWA). At the session, an in-depth discussion was held on the proactive role of wireless broadband access technology in national broadband development. Ms. Doreen Bogdan, Director of the ITU’s Telecommunication Development Bureau, and Ms. Pinky Kehana, Deputy Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, delivered keynote speeches. The CEO of SAMENA Telecommunications Council, General Director of Mozambique Communications Regulatory Authority, CTO of PPF Group, and President of Huawei wireless to the x (WTTx) all shared their views on how wireless technologies can help narrow the connection gap.

The Broadband Commission for Sustainable Development aims to achieve global connectivity by the end of 2025. Various countries and suppliers are redefining broadband and exploring how networks should develop to meet growing data demands.

Almost every country achieved progress in ICT access and use according to the ITU’s 2017 ICT Development Index (IDI); however, a large ICT development gap still exists between developed and developing countries. Therefore, major countries have incorporated the popularization of broadband networks and improvement of broadband applications into their national broadband strategies. These countries emphasize universal broadband services and broadband investment increases for vulnerable groups and regions. Representatives from various industries agreed that policy support as well as innovative technologies and solutions, which address the gap in broadband connections and solve network capability challenges, are required to achieve sustainable broadband development by 2025.

4G/5G FWA is a new technology that expands broadband connections. This solution can upgrade broadband from low-speed to high-speed, meeting home broadband requirements in various scenarios, and becoming an alternative to fiber to the home (FTTH). With the development of mobile broadband (MBB), the penetration rate in most developed countries exceeds 100%, which enables these countries to use 4G and 5G infrastructure for fixed broadband services. This helps connect the unconnected and accelerates low-speed broadband services cost-effectively, resolving the challenges of rural coverage and low-speed copper upgrades. 4G/5G FWA is also in line with the ITU’s advocacy for using diversified innovative broadband access modes to bring digital to every person, home, and organization.

The rapid development of MBB closely correlates with social and economic growth. Ritchie Peng, CMO of Huawei Wireless Network Product Line, commented that “Huawei has always been a leader in the 4G/5G FWA industry. WTTx, Huawei’s first FWA solution launched in 2015, features small investments, fast deployment, wide coverage, and a fiber-like experience. Currently, Huawei has deployed WTTx services on more than 200 networks in over 120 countries, serving more than 50 million households. The latest WTTx enhanced solution, “Wireless Fiber”, provides a fiber-like experience and will become an alternative to FTTH. Huawei constantly engages in innovation to bring mobile Internet access and technologies to those in need. We believe that technological innovation can make our lives better. As a way of contributing to the UN’s goals of sustainable development, we aim to ensure the connectivity of everyone.

Huawei’s vision is to bring digital to every person, home, and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. The WTTx solution enables households as well as small and medium-sized enterprises to access high-speed Internet services without optical fibers. WTTx is a powerful solution that quickly adapts to rapidly increasing data traffic and narrows the digital divide between urban and rural areas. It is also key to implementing national broadband plans.

Back

Author

Mobile World Live

Mobile World Live is the online service dedicated to providing the mobile industry with daily news coverage & analysis of the biggest global market developments.

Read more

Featured Content

Video Feature: Apple iPhone 11 Event – in under 5 mins

Mobile Mix: Big brands in Berlin

Mobile Mix: Sprinting to the 5G finish line

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association