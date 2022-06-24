Innovation for a Golden Decade of 5G in Latin America

PRESS RELEASE: During the LATAM ICT Congress 2022, Vice President of Huawei 5G Product Line, Fang Xiang, delivered a keynote speech titled Innovation for a Golden Decade of 5G in LATAM. In his speech, he said, “simplified and green 5G networks that deliver a cross-generation experience are fundamental to 5G business success. Huawei is committed to bringing ultra-wideband and multi-antenna technologies to every frequency band and scenario through continuous 5G innovation, to build a ubiquitous, simplified, and high-capacity target network and usher in a golden decade of 5G in Latin America.”

It has become an industry consensus that Massive MIMO is the right choice for deployment with continuous large-bandwidth TDD bands. Huawei’s MetaAAUs introduce a new architecture — extreme-large antenna array (ELAA) — which supports doubling the array scale. They enable base stations to provide wider coverage with the same transmit power or provide the same coverage with a lower transmit power, reducing energy consumption by about 30% compared with conventional AAUs.

“ELAA innovates the new direction of improving coverage while reducing energy consumption. With the new architecture and algorithms, MetaAAU improves network performance and enables energy saving, helping operators build high-quality green 5G networks,” Fang said.

The FDD Ultra-Wideband Multi-Antenna Solution (4T-8T-Massive MIMO) Maximizes Spectrum Value

Based on the characteristics of FDD spectrum, ultra-wideband and multi-antenna technologies can be used to maximize spectrum value and improve the experiences provided by and capacities of 4G and 5G.

For the scenarios of evolution to 5G, Huawei has launched the highly integrated ultra-wideband 4T4R RRU. It supports simplified deployment of 700–900 MHz/AWS + PCS multi-band networks. Full-band and all-RAT dynamic power sharing helps it improve user experience by 20% and reduce power consumption by 20%. Huawei has also launched the ultra-high-power ultra-wideband 8T8R RRU. Supporting AWS and PCS and working with the Hertz platform 8T8R antenna, it can improve the coverage and capacity significantly.

For scenarios where large capacity is required but the antenna space is limited, Huawei will launch FDD BladeAAU next year. It integrates FDD Massive MIMO and full-band antennas, addressing deployment challenges.

For markets in which new 5G bands have not been provisioned, ultra-wideband and multi-antenna technologies can be used to reduce deployment costs for upgrading existing sites, improve the experience provided by and capacity of 4G, and support evolution to 5G (including voice and IoT services).

The Intelligent Multi-Band Coordination Solution (HashBAND) Ensures the Optimal Experience

For future 5G networks where FDD and TDD multiple bands co-exist, Huawei has created a multi-band coordination solution — HashBAND. It enables intelligent coordination among different 5G bands to expand mid- and high-band 5G coverage while improving low-band user experience at the cell edge, bringing multi-band value to customers’ networks and improving the 5G user experience.