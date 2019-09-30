HWMBBF2019: Sneak Peek Wireless Intelligence Summit

PARTNER FEATURE: Guiding Telecom Investment Strategies, Growing the Industry Space, and Accelerating 5G Development
– Bain & Company on 5G investment
< [Bain 2018-06] bain_brief_why_the_5g_pessimists_are_wrong>
< [Bain 2018-10] How Telcos Can Win the 5G RACE>
Goals of Wireless Intelligence Summit
According to statistics, global investment in infrastructure for top mobile network operators, such as Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone, Sunrise, and KPN, will be worth hundreds of billions of dollars, half of which will be contributed by top investors. 5G commercial adoption is currently accelerating worldwide. As an industry leader, Huawei takes the initiative to communicate with investors and management consulting firms to create a positive 5G business environment with improved transparency, trust, and reputation. This move also seeks to influence investment strategies toward mobile network operators to expand the industry’s market space, accelerate 5G development, and achieve win-win outcomes for all involved in 5G. At the Mobile Broadband Forum 2019, we will host the first Wireless Intelligence Summit, focusing on 5G market trends and investment hotspots, in order to promote competitive 5G network deployment featuring simplicity, automation, energy conservation, and smooth evolution.
Five Agendas
Summit Information
The Global Mobile Broadband Forum is happening in Zurich on the 15th and 16th of October 2019. Register here to attend, to learn about current and future industry trends around 5G, see the latest cutting edge applications of 5G, to be inspired about the future, and to make valuable industry connections.Subscribe to our daily newsletter Back