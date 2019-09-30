HWMBBF2019: Sneak Peek Wireless Intelligence Summit

PARTNER FEATURE: Guiding Telecom Investment Strategies, Growing the Industry Space, and Accelerating 5G Development

Upgrading to 5G can bring rapid relief in capacity constraints, often in a shortage of spectrum.

Build 5G networks that make full use of existing physical and spectral assets.

With 5G, operators can challenge fixed-line ones in denser markets.

Operators can achieve 5G coverage outside dense urban areas using the same spectrum as 3G and 4G today, without creating more cells.

– Bain & Company on 5G investment

Goals of Wireless Intelligence Summit

According to statistics, global investment in infrastructure for top mobile network operators, such as Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone, Sunrise, and KPN, will be worth hundreds of billions of dollars, half of which will be contributed by top investors. 5G commercial adoption is currently accelerating worldwide. As an industry leader, Huawei takes the initiative to communicate with investors and management consulting firms to create a positive 5G business environment with improved transparency, trust, and reputation. This move also seeks to influence investment strategies toward mobile network operators to expand the industry’s market space, accelerate 5G development, and achieve win-win outcomes for all involved in 5G. At the Mobile Broadband Forum 2019, we will host the first Wireless Intelligence Summit, focusing on 5G market trends and investment hotspots, in order to promote competitive 5G network deployment featuring simplicity, automation, energy conservation, and smooth evolution.

Five Agendas

[5G Investment Space] 5G’s Contribution to Global GDP, and Huawei’s 5G Global Strategies and Propositions

[5G Investment Trend] 5G Empowers Industries to Promote Global Economic Growth

[5G Investment Hotspot] 5G Is Becoming a Global Investment Hotspot

[5G Investment Pioneer] Capital Growth Fueled by Early 5G Market Investment

[5G Investment Return] Discussion on Value Chain Evolution in the 5G Era

Summit Information

The first Wireless Intelligence Summit will take place at 11:00–12:30 on day 1 of GMBBF 2019 (October 15–16).

Leading investors and management consulting firms will be invited to attend, including Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, UBS Group, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BlackRock, McKinsey & Company, Bain & Company, the Boston Consulting Group, Accenture, Deloitte, and L.E.K.

The Wireless Intelligence 5G Market Report will be released, publicizing the basic characteristics of 5G networks and Huawei’s best practice 5G deployments, and calling on global investors to help accelerate 5G network construction.

