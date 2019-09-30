HWMBBF2019: Sneak Peek 5G Use case Journey Inspires 5G Business Success

PARTNER FEATURE: 10+ 5G Use Cases, Versatile Immersive Experience

Leading 5G telecom carriers and partners will team up at the Mobile Broadband Forum 2019 in Zurich, Switzerland, to create an immersive top 5G use case experience.

Experience Booth 1: 5G 8K Live Streaming

A live concert experience often involves expensive travel and accommodation. Thanks to 5G + 8K live streaming, you can now enjoy a music festival from anywhere in the world as the live experience comes to you. Experience it for yourself at the 5G 8K Live Streaming exhibition booth during the Mobile Broadband Forum 2019.

Experience Booth 2: 5G Commercial Cases

Come to the 5G Commercial Case Booth to have firsthand experience of commercial 5G applications.

Upgraded MBB services, such as live streaming (Idol Live) and games (Major League Baseball). VR/AR and other eMBB services: Experience coming face to face with your favorite stars, enjoy a VIP circus experience, dance with your favorite idols, and more at the 5G Commercial Case Booth at Mobile Broadband Forum 2019.

Experience Booth 3: 5G DIS + Medical Services

5G ambulance: 5G transmission enables accurate and prompt collection of symptom information, enhanced connectivity allows for greater in-transfer treatment, and facilitates medical preparations, providing patients with new lifelines.

Experience Booth 4: 5G DIS + Manufacturing

How can 5G digital indoor system (DIS) networks be the driving force of new-era factories? This exhibition booth will have the answers to this question.

Experience Booth 5: 5G Smart Ports

The 5G Smart Ports booth will provide visitors with a vivid experience of six major smart port scenarios that are powered by 5G: remote control, self-driving, machine vision, drone patrol and inspection, AR remote assistance, and comprehensive management.

Experience Booth 6: 5G VR/AR Ecosystem

VR/AR services are bandwidth-hungry. Cloud-based high-quality VR/AR content processing is improving experiences and reducing device costs. This experience booth will provide visitors with versatile immersive fitness and entertainment experiences, as well as opportunities to explore potential for business success with partners across industries.

1. Cloud VR Rower: Thrilling Defense Battle

2. 5G Cloud VR: Thrilling Roller Coaster

Experience Booth 7: Digital Experience of Beijing Opera

Beijing Opera is everywhere, in the Studio of Unimpeded Sound of the Forbidden City, at the down-to-earth folk stages across southern China, and in the yards of ordinary people around China. Come to this exhibition booth at Mobile Broadband Forum 2019 to explore what makes Beijing Opera the quintessence of national culture and experience live Beijing Opera powered by 5G cloud VR technology.

Experience Booth 8: 5G Cloud Gaming

Enjoy cloud games on any terminal with a screen. This exhibition will provide you with enhanced interaction and game play with zero downloading and lower requirements of terminal computing. Playing 5G cloud games is just a smartphone away.

Come and enjoy 4K 60 FPS Gloud’s gaming platforms.

Experience Booth 9: 5G Holographic Live Streaming

By simply glancing at a screen, anything from music concerts, to sports games, to your friends can appear in front of you the same way science fiction movies do. This exhibition will provide visitors with a more vivid holographic experience demonstrating the power of 5G for enhanced eMBB applications.

Experience Booth 10: 5G Smart Manufacturing

How will 5G empower smart manufacturing? Will tedious product checks that entail operational risks become more convenient, safe, and efficient? This exhibition will demonstrate how machine vision and remote control can benefit 5G smart manufacturing.

5G Machine Vision: Eyes VS 5G

5. 5G Remote Control: Precise Maneuvering Over Long Distances

