HWMBBF: Sneak Peek Wireless Industry Talks on Eight Activities of the 5G Industry

First Wireless Intelligence Summit will gather top investment groups and advisory firms to discuss competitive 5G network deployments – featuring simplicity, automation, energy conservation, and smooth evolution – and explore 5G investment trends.

Subjects also looked at will be 5G hotspot activities and the industry’s cutting-edge use cases and deployments, along with LTE evolution, wireless network automation, 5G MEC, 5G DIS, Open Site, and 5G Microwave.

First 5G Spectrum Roundtable: Experts and regulatory bodies focus on exploring industry policies that accelerate 5G deployment and facilitate 5G golden spectrum assignment.

Wireless Intelligence Summit (11:00-12:30, Day 1, October 15)

‘Drive 5G industry investment and seize win-win opportunities.’ This year’s Mobile Broadband Forum event will witness the first Wireless Intelligence Summit. Top investment groups and advisory firms will be there, some of which include Boston Consulting Group, Accenture among many others.

The summit will focus on 5G trends and hotspot investment issues to promote competitive 5G network deployments – featuring simplicity, automation, energy conservation, and smooth evolution – but also to explore 5G investment trends. We will also release the Wireless Intelligence Summit 5G Market Report to publicize the basic characteristics of 5G networks, in addition to Huawei’s best practice in 5G network deployments, calling on global telecom carriers to accelerate 5G network construction. Please note this summit is invite-only.

5G Hotspot Activities and the Latest Opinions from Industry

5G DIS Roundtable (16:30-18:30, Day 1, October 15)

For the third consecutive year, the 5G DIS Roundtable will be held on the side-lines of the main Mobile Broadband Forum event. The previous 5G DIS Roundtable events focused on identifying early 5G DIS deployment scenarios, reaching a consensus on strategies for transforming from DAS to DIS, and accelerating the development of the DIS industry. Carriers, tower vendors, the GSMA, analysts, service integrators, industry leaders, and regulatory bodies will all gather at the event to discuss 5G indoor deployment strategies and explore new opportunities. They will also find new ways to further accelerate the development of the DIS industry.

Open Site Roundtable

(16:30-18:30, Day 1, October 15)

‘Embracing simplification drives openness.’ The growing maturity of the industry coupled with increasing user demands is helping to promote and accelerate the development of 5G. 5G’s scaled site construction requires solutions to the issues of insufficient site resources, difficult site acquisition, and high OPEX.

Open Site promotes the transparency of industry policies, site resources, and standardization, offering a platform for industry cooperation in exploring simplified site solutions conducive to 5G’s scaled construction. For example, through the promotion of smart poles, Open Site enables telecom carriers to successfully obtain such sites in batches.

Hosted by Huawei in tandem with industry partners, this roundtable will focus on sharing Open Site’s best practices and discussing the industry’s hotspot issues.

Since 2018, Open Site has been successfully held in famous international cities, such as Moscow, Barcelona, Shanghai, and London. Since then, Open Site has received more than 1,000 stakeholders and facilitated policies in more than 10 countries.

5G Microwave TPA Roundtable

(16:30-18:30, Day 1, October 15)

Excluding China, Japan, and South Korea, 70% of global base stations for mobile communications use microwave backhaul. This underlines the significance of microwave transmission in scaled 5G rollouts and, as 5G gears up, Huawei and the GSMA jointly invite influential industry experts to explore how 5G microwave promotes 5G backhaul construction and to discuss related spectrum supervision policies. At this roundtable, pioneering telecom operators will share their success stories on building competitive backhaul networks based on 5G microwave solutions, while Huawei’s microwave product line unveils the next generation of revolutionary microwave products.

Wireless Network Automation Roundtable

(14:00-17:00, Day 2, October 16)

Despite presenting new business opportunities, increasing commercial adoption of 5G puts additional challenges on telecom carriers. With higher OPEX and multi-service operations, network automation is becoming the only way to build economical, agile networks.

Meanwhile, the integration of AI with wireless networks continues to drive automation in this area. At the first Wireless Network Automation Roundtable in 2018, we explored the significance of 5G network automation together with industry’s most forward thinking experts and leaders. Since then, what valuable practices have first-round of 5G adopters discovered for leveraging automation and intelligent applications? And what progress has the industry made in the standardization of network automation? At this roundtable, we will share the most competitive innovations and experiences, and explore how to jointly achieve autonomy for 5G.

LTE Evolution Summit

(14:00-17:00, Day 2, October 16)

In the 5G era, how should LTE and NR network collaborate to deploy? The summit will invite global 5G pioneers to share their network deployment strategy in 5G era.

For 2G/3G to 4G user migration, leading operators will share their success practice, how to cooperate with device suppliers and sales channels to promote user migration with low cost VoLTE feature phone, so as to improve their network operation efficiency.

Meanwhile, experts from the industry will be invited to introduce their experience on LTE traffic monetization, experience monetization, and how to explore the opportunity of WTTx and IoT to maximize the value of LTE networks and enable new space for profit growth.

The summit will also set up a panel. The audience and guests can have a full discussion on future LTE network development strategies.

5G MEC Summit

(14:00-17:00, Day 2, October 16)

With the accelerated commercial use of 5G, a series of new technologies will greatly improve the network connection capability. 5G MEC allows for collaboration between connectivity and computing to better ensure a differentiated and deterministic experience. This will encourage new consumer and industry applications and create new business opportunities to promote industry development. Leading global telecom carriers have initiated actions in the 5G MEC field aimed at diversifying application scenarios. We will invite carriers, partners, and industry organizations to share global commercial and 5G MEC pre-commercial best practices, including smart ports, smart manufacturing, cloud AR/VR, cloud games, and autonomous vehicles.

First 5G Spectrum Roundtable Promoting 5G’s Golden Spectrum Assignment

5G Spectrum Roundtable

(14:30-16:00, Day 2, October 16)

Assigning 5G’s golden spectrum and accelerating industry maturity are crucial for the rapid deployment of 5G. At this year’s Mobile Broadband Forum, the 5G Spectrum Roundtable will be held for the first time, gathering regulatory bodies, telecom carrier CXOs, and industry organizations to explore 5G industry policies capable of clearing the obstacles to 5G’s golden spectrum assignment and promoting a scaled 5G rollout.

