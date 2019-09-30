HWMBBF Sneak Peek LTE Builds Fundamental Network for the Future

PARTNER FEATURE:

The topic of utilizing LTE to assist 5G NR in building future-oriented target networks is trending in the telecom industry. Mobile network operators are concerned with the evolution of LTE networks to enable cost-efficient coverage and capacity solutions, and support high value businesses, such as WTTx and NB-IoT. The LTE exhibition booth at Mobile Broadband Forum 2019 will focus on how to achieve these goals from the perspectives of industry, ecosystem, business, and solutions.

Over 100 mobile network operators, terminal partners, and analyst firms will gather at the LTE Summit to discuss the coexistence and coordination of LTE and NR in the era of 5G. In addition, influential experts will share their strategies and experience in constructing 5G networks. Renowned consulting firms will also share insights into the future network development with mobile network operators. New ideas and opportunities will also be explored at the Telecom Panel during the Summit.

Leading entry-level LTE terminal vendors will uncover the global low-end LTE terminal industry ecosystem and share their success stories at Mobile Broadband Forum 2019, which includes helping mobile network operators to improve LTE penetration by leveraging low-end terminals. This will make the MBBF an optimal platform where global industry partners can come to learn, share and grow together.

Coverage Exhibition: Cost Efficiency, Full Scenarios

Through LTE, global mobile network operators will continue to achieve cost-efficient coverage that ensures mobile services for all users across geographical areas and guarantee in-depth coverage for indoor locations. This allows for zero fallback of 4G service and accelerates 2G and 3G user migration, to increase business potential. Unisoc and MobiWire will showcase their entry-level LTE terminals and share how they help mobile operators to facilitate 2G and 3G user migration.

Capacity Exhibition: Ultra-Broadband, 5G-like Experience

The arrival of 5G services will put LTE, the solution to building fundamental networks, under pressure in terms of capacity and experience. Through continuous innovation, LTE capacity solutions upgrade ultra-broadband pipes to help mobile network operators provide 5G-like experience and ensure consistent service. New hardware like software-defined antenna and dual-band 8T8R RRU will also debut at this year’s Mobile Broadband Forum exhibitions.

LTE & NR Coordination: Close Synergy, Premium Experience

LTE and NR coordination is essential to the competitiveness of 5G networks. To display how LTE and NR are complementary and inextricably linked with regard to 5G mobile networks, LTE + NR Coordination solutions will be showcased.

Network Coordination : LTE supports flexible anchor selection, helping increase 5G NR user activation rate.

: LTE supports flexible anchor selection, helping increase 5G NR user activation rate. Experience Coordination : SuperBAND2.0 maximizes spectral efficiency for both LTE and NR and improves 5G user experience.

: SuperBAND2.0 maximizes spectral efficiency for both LTE and NR and improves 5G user experience. Operation Coordination : NSA self-configuration and self-optimization simplify NSA deployment and support one-click NSA site configuration.

: NSA self-configuration and self-optimization simplify NSA deployment and support one-click NSA site configuration. Spectrum Coordination: TDD spectrum supports two purposes over a single network. FDD spectrum is 5G ready.

NB-IoT: Inflection Point is Imminent

The recent news of the official inclusion of NB-IoT in ITU’s 5G candidate technology set leads to more widespread concern about the future of IoT industry. Forecasts indicate that NB-IoT will have unprecedented opportunities in the next few years. The NB-IoT exhibition booth will provide you with a one-stop NB-IoT latest industry and ecosystem experience and showcase high-value commercial applications through interactive demos.

WTTx: Broadband for All, Wireless Fiber First

WTTx has been globally deployed in 230+ commercial networks, igniting the global wireless broadband market. WTTx extends connections to the unconnected population and also enables fiber-like experience. WTTx features easy and convenient access to broadband services, and it is becoming the preferred choice for home broadband. With the arrival of 5G, WTTx supports continuous evolution to help mobile network operators reap traffic benefits in the long term. The WTTx exhibition will provide you with a comprehensive overview of the latest business, ecosystem, and solutions as well as fiber-like experience demo.

LTE Evolution Summit, Exploring LTE + NR Coordination

Global 5G pioneers are invited to the LTE Evolution Summit to share insights and experience regarding LTE-NR coordinated network construction. They will also share their success stories in leveraging low-end VoLTE terminals to promote 2G and 3G migration to 4G, improving operation efficiency. In addition, influential experts from the industry will share their experience in LTE service monetization, WTTx, IoT, as well as other high-value services, and discuss how to maximize the value of LTE networks and enable profit growth.

