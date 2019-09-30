HWMBBF: Sneak Peek 5G Sites: Open Ecosystem, Simplified Deployment

PARTNER FEATURE:

: 5G site deployment taking upwards of 3 months is now a thing of the past. Power supply reconstruction, power cabinet addition, and cable replacement are all no longer required. Third Open Site Roundtable : Explore how our solutions have enabled customers to grow their market space by 20% through leveraging urban utility resources.

: Showcasing the latest products, innovations, solutions, partnerships, suppliers, standards, policies, proposals, and success cases Rural-network Upgrade to Support Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): Enabling a more powerful rural mobile network to help outcompete the Telecom Infra Project (TIP)

Development of the 5G industry is accelerating, with commercial 5G rollout taking place on a global scale. One of the biggest questions facing the industry is how can site deployment TCO be reduced to enable rapid 5G scaled deployment? At this year’s Mobile Broadband Forum exhibition of 5G sites this question will be answered from three perspectives:

: The popularity of smart poles as a site resource for 5G equipment is increasing in many countries. This has resulted in the emergence of smart pole business models. Visit the smart pole exhibition booth to discover more. 5G Power, Powers 5G : Witness how Huawei’s 5G power solutions successfully enable mobile network operators to deploy 5G without the need for site surveys, mains and power distribution reconstruction, and cable replacement.

: Witness how Huawei’s 5G power solutions successfully enable mobile network operators to deploy 5G without the need for site surveys, mains and power distribution reconstruction, and cable replacement. Cool Tech: Have you ever wondered if it is possible to create a fourfold increase in power density, the industry’s highest ever level? And how could this be done? Visit the Cool Tech booth to find out the answers.

Third Open Site Roundtable: Impressive Lineup, Powerful Ideas

Date & Time: 16:30-18:30, October 15, 2019 (Day 1)

Roundtable Discussion

Open public infrastructure and forward-looking industry policies promotes 5G site acquisition and network deployment. Business models that reap win-win benefits. Smart pole standardization maximizes public resource utilization and minimizes design repetition and investment duplication. The Open Site Joint Innovation Project (JIP) initiative includes: Huawei opening up site equipment design to pole manufacturers and solution integrators to reduce pole design costs. Smart pole standards being developed to create faster growth and more opportunities for industry.. Joint innovation enabling the maximum utilization of site infrastructure, and thus reducing costs. Multi-win innovation business models are explored.

The Global Mobile Broadband Forum is happening in Zurich on the 15th and 16th of October 2019. Register here to attend, to learn about current and future industry trends around 5G, see the latest cutting edge applications of 5G, to be inspired about the future, and to make valuable industry connections.