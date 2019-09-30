HWMBBF: Sneak Peek 5G Outfield: The Journey of Ultra-Fast 5G Services in Europe

PARTNER FEATURE: The 5G-Powered City: Zurich

From Europe’s first 5G exhibition hall to 5G-covered urban hotspots, various site resources are fully utilized to build three-layer networks comprising of macro sites, pole sites, and micro sites to improve investment efficiency.

Service provisioning for 5G smartphones: Gigabit transmissions are available in both outdoor and indoor places to empower 8K video and cloud VR games, delivering a tenfold improvement compared with LTE networks.

5G for People: From Wireless Fiber to various industry applications, in Zurich, and at the Mobile Broadband Forum 2019, witness 5G benefits in farms, factories, towns, and scenic spots such as snow-capped mountains.

Europe’s First Three-Layer Networks Comprising of 5G Macro, Pole, and Micro Sites

Sunrise utilized existing site resources to build three-layer networks that comprise of 5G macro, pole, and micro sites in Switzerland, achieving 4G and 5G co-sited deployment while ensuring maximum investment efficiency.

Macro sites : C band provides basic coverage that ensures full 5G experience. Using Huawei’s 64T64R and 32T32R multi-antenna AAUs, Sunrise achieved continuous 4G and 5G co-sited coverage at its headquarters and around the Mobile Broadband Forum’s exhibition halls by implementing power saving and simplified networking that uses active and passive integrated antennas on long-spaced sites. Sunrise deployed 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G on a single pole to achieve Green 5G but also to achieve significant cost reductions in power consumption for both equipment rooms and air conditioning.

: C band provides basic coverage that ensures full 5G experience. Using Huawei’s 64T64R and 32T32R multi-antenna AAUs, Sunrise achieved continuous 4G and 5G co-sited coverage at its headquarters and around the Mobile Broadband Forum’s exhibition halls by implementing power saving and simplified networking that uses active and passive integrated antennas on long-spaced sites. Sunrise deployed 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G on a single pole to achieve Green 5G but also to achieve significant cost reductions in power consumption for both equipment rooms and air conditioning. Pole Sites: Mobile traffic is unevenly distributed in Switzerland’s densely populated urban areas. Amid growing concerns around environmental protection it is becoming more and more difficult for mobile network operators to acquire macro sites, making the efficiencies delivered on them more important than ever.

Huawei’s small and light pole site Book RRU support omnidirectional coverage, which made it possible to achieve fast deployment around the Marriot hotel in Zurich. These Book RRUs were deployed on electricity poles in order to alleviate coverage holes in macro networks and offer additional capacity to handle mobile traffic.

Micro Sites: From head ends to cabling, the 5G LampSite enables simplified networks and reduces energy consumption, which made it possible for Sunrise to simultaneously deploy digital indoor networks and macro 5G constructions. The 5G LampSite has also been deployed on a large scale in the Messe exhibition hall, Marriott hotel, Holiday Inn hotel, shops, and Zurich Airport.

Indoor and Outdoor 5G Network Gigabit Experience

Experience is key for 5G to significantly progress in terms of service development. That is why Sunrise uses Huawei’s 5G AAU to implement Massive MIMO. This greatly improves both the capacity and coverage over 16T16R and delivers Gbit/s experience with a 10x higher data rate than 4G networks, propelling faster user data traffic growth.

Most mobile data traffic comes from indoor locations and for digitalization to occur across various industries, networks must ensure higher indoor bandwidth, lower latency, and more connections. To achieve that, Sunrise uses Huawei’s 5G LampSite that supports 4T4R to improve indoor Gigabit data speeds by up to 4x than existing distributed indoor networks.

5G for People: 5G Benefits All

Sunrise is the first 5G service provider in Switzerland and Europe. Sticking to the principle of ‘5G for People’, Sunrise deployed 5G networks in downtowns and villages, countryside areas, and tourist destinations such as snow-capped mountains.

Using state-of-the-art Huawei’s Wireless Fiber solutions, Sunrise offers more high-speed Internet access options and provides HD video, TV, and game experience. Sunrise highly values cooperating with industry partners and exploring innovative applications that make full use of 5G’s features in high-bandwidth, low-latency, and massive connections in various fields, such as 5G farms and manufacturing.

The Global Mobile Broadband Forum is happening in Zurich on the 15th and 16th of October 2019. Register here to attend, to learn about current and future industry trends around 5G, see the latest cutting edge applications of 5G, to be inspired about the future, and to make valuable industry connections.

