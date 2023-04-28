Huawei’s Rural Simplified Site Solution Helps Upgrade Rural Network Experience in Colombia

PRESS RELEASE: Huawei has announced to have completed the first global commercial use of its rural simplified site solution in Colombia. This innovative solution adopts Huawei’s unique driving network technology, using “one RRU+one antenna” to form three LTE sectors. This solution simplifies site deployment, quickly providing large-capacity coverage in rural areas.

The Colombian government requires operators to provide rural network coverage and to ensure that the signal strength in 90% areas within 2 km of residential areas is greater than -100 dBm. With the popularization of 4G smart phones, the proportion of data services keeps increasing. Operators are expecting to provide experience-oriented coverage through innovative solutions, so that everyone can enjoy the convenience brought by the high-speed mobile Internet. In addition, the overall end-to-end cost is minimized and future-oriented continuous network evolution is supported.

To address these challenges, operators use Huawei’s latest rural simplified site solution, achieving deployment and provisioning within one day. Compared with traditional solutions, this solution meets customers’ needs in terms of their obligations to provide coverage while also increasing the capacity by 70%. In addition, the number of devices installed on the tower is 60% smaller and the power consumption as well as the rigid investment in power supply are both 50% lower than those of the traditional macro base station solution. The overall end-to-end cost is reduced by 60%.

Huawei has fully leveraged its end-to-end technical advantages in the ICT field, integrating the potential of technological innovation in devices, sites, energy, transmission, and antennas to address the challenges faced by traditional site deployment, such as high costs, limited transportation, insufficient power, and difficult maintenance. Huawei’s innovative rural simplified site solution extends quality coverage to remote areas, bringing digital to every person, home, and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world.