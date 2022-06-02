 Huawei’s IntelligentRAN Offers New Opportunities to Leading Operators in Middle East - Mobile World Live
HomeHuawei UpdatesIndustry Updates

Huawei’s IntelligentRAN Offers New Opportunities to Leading Operators in Middle East

02 JUN 2022

PRESS RELEASE: Recently at the SAMENA Telecom Leaders’ Summit 2022, leading operators in the Middle East region, including stc, Zain, Etisalat, du, and Huawei launched the wireless intelligent architecture: IntelligentRAN. This marks the beginning of wireless intelligence innovation in the Middle East, laying a solid foundation for the region to enter the era of autonomous networks.

Infrastructure Sector VP at stc Bader Abdullah Allhieb, Chief Regulatory Officer of Zain Group Dr. Andrew Arowojolu, Senior Vice President of Access Network Development at Etisalat UAE Marwan Bin Shaker, Acting Head of Technology Planning of du Ahmed Al Shal, President of Huawei Wireless SingleRAN Product Line Aaron Jiang, and Vice President of Huawei Middle East Carrier Business Group Vanness You, attended the event.

As a leading region of 5G development, the Middle East is witnessing an explosive increase in personal, industry, and home applications. The quick service expansion and multi-service experience coordination have placed higher requirements on mobile network intelligence. The growing adoption of multi-band, multi-channel networks and continuous increase in mobile data traffic are imposing new challenges for consistent experience and optimal balance between experience ensuring and energy saving. The coexistence of networks running with multiple access technologies in parallel is driving up network complexity, highlighting the urgency for proactive operation and maintenance (O&M) to realize “zero-fault” networks.

IntelligentRAN injects intelligence into services, experience, and O&M of mobile networks to fulfill the network development requirements in the Middle East region. By supporting the intelligent integration and coordination between the mobile network NEs and management layer, IntelligentRAN will help operators realize iService, iNetwork, and iOperation. This will further enable mobile networks to adapt to diversified services and advancing digital industry transformation.

– iService: Intelligent services will enable operators to provide services with the optimal band combinations and handover policies on multi-band, multi-service networks while ensuring optimal experience.
– iNetwork: Intelligent network optimization will help operators maximize the potential of joint multi-service intelligent prediction and multimode energy-saving optimization. The joint multi-service intelligent prediction guarantees consistent user experience by allowing the networks to adapt to user movement. The multimode energy-saving optimization leverages intelligence to minimize the energy consumed by networks while guaranteeing the optimal user experience.
– iOperation: Intelligent O&M enables networks to precisely identify faults and analyze the root causes while predicting faults and performance deterioration, with the purpose of eliminating risks in advance and realizing ‘zero-fault’ networks with high reliability.

Aaron Jiang, President of Huawei Wireless SingleRAN Product Line, said, “IntelligentRAN will provide an innovative mobile intelligent network architecture for operators looking to embrace new opportunities and diverse services in new life. Huawei will continue to explore and innovate in the three directions of IntelligentRAN. We look forward to working with more operators and partners to promote a fully connected world with intelligent wireless networks.”

The Leaders’ Summit is an annual industry conference hosted by the South Asia, Middle East, and North Africa (SAMENA) Telecommunications Council. A number of important leaders from telecom operators, enterprises, and industry associations from the SAMENA countries participated in this year’s conference, with the theme of “Thriving with Resilience & Integration in the New Opportunity Realm”.

