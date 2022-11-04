 Huawei Releases Sub-3GHz Evolution White Paper to Promote 'All-Bands to 5G' - Mobile World Live
HomeHuawei UpdatesTechnical Innovation

Huawei Releases Sub-3GHz Evolution White Paper to Promote ‘All-Bands to 5G’

04 NOV 2022

PRESS RELEASE: Huawei released Sub-3GHz Evolution White Paper at the Sub-3GHz Network Evolution Summit held during the Global Mobile Broadband Forum 2022. This white paper proposes the industry technology directions of Sub-3GHz evolution to ultra-wideband and multi-antenna. ‘FDD all bands to 5G’ will enable better experience, wider and deeper coverage, and enhance uplink capabilities. This trend will also help operators simplify the construction of green and intelligent networks that achieve overall optimal 5G performance, experiences, and energy consumption. In this sense, the white paper provides a valuable reference for wireless regulators, mobile operators, consulting analysts, and equipment manufacturers.

The white paper describes the Sub-3GHz evolution technology directions from the perspective of ultra-wideband technology, multi-antenna MIMO technology, and multi-RAT (Radio Access Technologies) co-existence technology. These technologies can help operators simplify multi-band deployment and maximize network performance with higher energy efficiency. It has been proved as a major technology direction for migrating all bands to 5G. The ultra-wideband technology allows for multi-band deployments within a single box and supports spectrum and power resource pooling, so that cross-band and different RATs coordination are possible with simplified network construction, less interference, and less power consumption. The experience of GSM, UMTS, LTE technologies can also be ensured. Multi-antenna utilizes multiple antenna arrays and spatial diversity to create multiple transmission channels, and BF (BeamForming) technology can help operators maximize the benefits of NR networks and overcome the challenge associated with the use of Sub-3GHz spectrum, address low spectrum efficiency, traffic congestion and multiple legacy RATs running. As such, ultra-wideband, and multi-antenna technology enable Sub-3GHz to evolve to 5G with better user experience, higher energy efficiency and simpler sites.

“Huawei FDD ultra-wideband and multi-antenna technologies will simplify Sub-3GHz deployment for operators seeking to build mobile networks based on various bands and RATs as well as discrete small-bandwidth spectrum. It supports multiple bands and leverages MIMO spatial multiplexing to greatly improve spectral efficiency, making 5G deployment simple, green and efficient. This way, it will play a critical role in providing the world with intelligent, ubiquitous 5G connections.”

To download the Sub-3GHz Evolution White Paper, click here.

