Huawei Releases FDD 8T8R Antenna Performance White Paper, Proposing FDD 8T8R Antenna Performance Specifications

PRESS RELEASE: Huawei released the FDD 8T8R Antenna Performance White Paper, which systematically analyzes the key performance requirements of FDD 8T8R antennas. This white paper is set to improve the key performance parameter specifications of FDD 8T8R antennas, supporting the evolution of 5G FDD mid-band to 8T8R to facilitate 5G basic capacity layer deployment.

The evolution from FDD mid-band to NR 8T8R is critical for enabling widespread 5G experiences. Antennas, which transmit and receive signals, play an important role in achieving the targeted network performance. NR 8T8R places even higher requirements on antenna architecture design and performance, with the adoption of technologies such as MIMO and beamforming.

This white paper delves into the antenna performance and hardware requirements for FDD 8T8R, based on the NR FDD 8T8R and 3GPP specifications, to maximize 8T8R capacity and coverage gains. It suggests that beamforming, SU-MIMO, and MU-MIMO are key technologies to improve network coverage, network capacity, and user experience with 8T8R. Additionally, antennas are key enablers in utilizing these technologies for improved performance. Given the characteristics of NR beams, the white paper provides suggestions for specifications of single column beams, broadcast beams and traffic beams, as well as requirements on channel calibration.

This white paper focuses on the performance requirements on NR FDD 8T8R traffic beams. By analyzing the multi-antenna codebooks defined in 3GPP and the features of 8T8R composite beams, it defines beam isolation as a key performance indicator, critical for FDD 8T8R network performance. The white paper also provides suggestions on how to test FDD 8T8R antenna performance.

Antennas play a pivotal role in 8T8R. Therefore, the technical characteristics of 8T8R must be taken into consideration in antenna design for best performance. Antennas optimized for 8T8R enable operators to build high-quality networks benefiting from the full 8T8R potential.

The FDD 8T8R Antenna Performance White Paper is available at https://carrier.huawei.com/~/media/cnbgv2/download/products/antenna/fdd-8t8r-antenna-performance-white-paper.pdf .