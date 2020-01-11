 Huawei Placed as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for LTE Network Infrastructure for the Third Successive Year – Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeHuawei UpdatesIndustry Updates

Huawei Placed as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for LTE Network Infrastructure for the Third Successive Year

11 JAN 2020

PRESS RELEASE: Huawei has been positioned as a Leader in the 2019 Magic Quadrant for LTE Network Infrastructure* by Gartner, a world leading advisory and research firm. This is the third successive year Huawei has been positioned highest and furthest right for the Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision in the Leaders Quadrant since 2017.

Huawei, as an industry leader in LTE networks, firmly believes that LTE+NR combo will be the target network in the 5G era and LTE will remain the primary source of revenue for operators over the next few years. This belief drives Huawei to keep investing heavily in LTE R&D to improve network efficiency, simplify the network structure, and enhance the coordination between LTE and NR.

The ongoing moves to phase out 2G and 3G means LTE will be the foundation network in the 5G era. User migration and increasing data consumption will see a tenfold increase in LTE traffic. Huawei has been actively promoting the LTE technology evolution and launched innovative multi-antenna multi-sector solutions, such as TDD/FDD Massive MIMO, TDD/FDD 8T8R, and 4T6S. These solutions are set to continuously improve spectral efficiency and enhance the LTE foundation network. In addition, Huawei is committed to building a simplified 5G network, leveraging software and hardware solutions such as SingleRAN Pro and CloudAIR to converge 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G, and eventually forging an efficient, coordinated LTE+NR target network. The ultimate goal is to help operators protect investment and improve network resource utilization.

4G has the most mature ecosystem and cost-effective performance. In the next few years, it will play an indispensable role in delivering cost-effective voice, data, and IoT services and helping global operators fulfill the social responsibility of connecting the unconnected and building a fully connected intelligent world. Huawei will continue to collaborate with operators and industry partners to further innovate in LTE to embrace the next golden decade of the LTE industry.
For more detail, please refer Gartner report ‘Magic Quadrant for LTE Network Infrastructure’.

*Gartner, Magic Quadrant for LTE Network Infrastructure, Kosei Takiishi, Peter Liu, Sylvain Fabre, Frank Marsala, 9 October 2019.

Back

Author

Mobile World Live

Mobile World Live is the online service dedicated to providing the mobile industry with daily news coverage & analysis of the biggest global market developments.

Read more

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Viva Las Vegas

Mobile Mix: 2019 wrapped

Mobile Mix: Aloha from Hawaii

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association