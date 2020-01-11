Huawei Placed as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for LTE Network Infrastructure for the Third Successive Year

PRESS RELEASE: Huawei has been positioned as a Leader in the 2019 Magic Quadrant for LTE Network Infrastructure* by Gartner, a world leading advisory and research firm. This is the third successive year Huawei has been positioned highest and furthest right for the Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision in the Leaders Quadrant since 2017.

Huawei, as an industry leader in LTE networks, firmly believes that LTE+NR combo will be the target network in the 5G era and LTE will remain the primary source of revenue for operators over the next few years. This belief drives Huawei to keep investing heavily in LTE R&D to improve network efficiency, simplify the network structure, and enhance the coordination between LTE and NR.

The ongoing moves to phase out 2G and 3G means LTE will be the foundation network in the 5G era. User migration and increasing data consumption will see a tenfold increase in LTE traffic. Huawei has been actively promoting the LTE technology evolution and launched innovative multi-antenna multi-sector solutions, such as TDD/FDD Massive MIMO, TDD/FDD 8T8R, and 4T6S. These solutions are set to continuously improve spectral efficiency and enhance the LTE foundation network. In addition, Huawei is committed to building a simplified 5G network, leveraging software and hardware solutions such as SingleRAN Pro and CloudAIR to converge 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G, and eventually forging an efficient, coordinated LTE+NR target network. The ultimate goal is to help operators protect investment and improve network resource utilization.

4G has the most mature ecosystem and cost-effective performance. In the next few years, it will play an indispensable role in delivering cost-effective voice, data, and IoT services and helping global operators fulfill the social responsibility of connecting the unconnected and building a fully connected intelligent world. Huawei will continue to collaborate with operators and industry partners to further innovate in LTE to embrace the next golden decade of the LTE industry.

For more detail, please refer Gartner report ‘Magic Quadrant for LTE Network Infrastructure’.

*Gartner, Magic Quadrant for LTE Network Infrastructure, Kosei Takiishi, Peter Liu, Sylvain Fabre, Frank Marsala, 9 October 2019.