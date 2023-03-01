Huawei MetaAAU Wins GSMA GLOMO’s ‘Best Mobile Network Infrastructure’ Award

PRESS RELEASE: At the Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona 2023, Huawei was awarded GLOMO’s ‘Best Mobile Network Infrastructure’ by GSMA for its MetaAAU series. This award recognizes Huawei’s long-term breakthroughs in Massive-MIMO with its innovative products that help build 5G networks with optimal performance and energy efficiency, industry’s simplest deployment, and industry’s strongest evolution capabilities.

The MetaAAU series is Huawei’s third-generation AAU products, including MetaAAU and Meta BladeAAU. This portfolio is the first-of-its-class to introduce the ELAA (Extremely Large Antenna Array) technology to open a new green track for Massive MIMO, and is the optimal solution for improving 5G coverage, capacity, and energy efficiency. Compared with the second-generation AAUs which use 192 antenna arrays, MetaAAU doubles the antenna array scale, uses narrower beams, and provides more focused energy. Combined with the unique AHR Turbo (Adaptive High-Resolution) beamforming algorithm, uplink and downlink coverage is improved by 3 dB, user experience is improved by 30%, and energy consumption is reduced by 30%. MetaAAU boosts both network performance and energy efficiency. It is a new direction for Massive MIMO innovation and a new path for stronger and greener 5G evolution.

The MetaAAU series has been deployed in more than 50 cities around the world, with a total shipment of over 100,000 units. It delivers optimal performance and energy efficiency, becoming the top choice for TDD network construction and winning wide recognition from operators. In dense urban areas, MetaAAU effectively improves indoor coverage, stimulates more user traffic, and helps operators shorten the ROI cycle. In suburban and rural areas, MetaAAU maximizes the value of existing sites and achieves continuous coverage, greatly reducing operators’ network construction costs. In Europe, operators configure lower transmit power for the same downlink coverage to reduce base station energy consumption. Compared with traditional AAUs, MetaAAU improves uplink user experience by 40% and reduces energy consumption by 30%, further reducing operators’ TCO.

“We are extremely honored to take home this award. In the 5G era, TDD with large-bandwidth and Massive MIMO technologies have enabled 5G to achieve 10 times improvement in user experience. Continuous innovation in Massive MIMO is driven by how to continuously improve coverage, capacity, reduce network bit costs, and reduce energy consumption. MetaAAU is an innovative product of Huawei Massive MIMO. Based on the ELAA technology, MetaAAU integrates multi-dimensional system innovations such as materials, architectures, and algorithms, and finally achieves breakthroughs in network performance and energy efficiency. Huawei is ready to work with industry partners to bring ELAA technology to more frequency bands and scenarios, develop leading 5G products and solutions, and build high-quality and efficient networks for operators to embrace the new phase of 5G development,” said Ritchie Peng, President of Huawei’s 5G & LTE TDD Product Line.