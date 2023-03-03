Huawei Launches Next-Generation Microwave MAGICSwave for Faster 5G Deployment

PRESS RELEASE: Huawei launched its next-generation microwave MAGICSwave at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 Barcelona. MAGICSwave uses cross-generational innovations to help operators build simplified target networks that are better oriented to long-term 5G evolution as they optimize total cost of ownership (TCO) and smooth transport network evolution.

MAGICSwave was designed for common microwave scenarios such as urban large capacity and suburban ultra-long-reach transmission. It incorporates a list of leading technologies, such as all-band new 2T, true wideband and ultra-long-reach transmission, and an ultra-highly integrated unified platform, to help operators build highly cost-effective 5G transport networks.

– All-band new 2T is the industry’s first 2T solution to cover all bands. It supports ultra-large bandwidth with 50% to 75% less hardware deployment.

– True wideband: Next-generation common-band 2T2R 2CA (carrier aggregation) supports 800 MHz bandwidth. This enables operators to easily implement scaled carrier aggregation (CA) deployments based on their spectrum. A single hardware unit can support 5 Gbit/s of capacity, and when CA is used, a coverage gain of 4.5 dB. As a result, either the antenna installation space can be reduced by 50%, or the transmission distance can be increased by 30%, providing a solid support for smooth capacity expansion.

– Ultra-long reach transmission: A single next-generation E-band 2T hardware module supports 25 Gbit/s of capacity, 150% higher than the industry’s level. Powered by innovative Supper MIMO, it supports an air interface capacity of 50 Gbit/s. It also comes equipped with the industry’s only commercial high-power transmitter module, which supports a transmit power of 26 dBm. When with working brand-new 2D high-gain intelligent beam tracking (IBT) antennas, it increases E-band’s transmission distance by 50%, allowing E-band to fit in all environments. This will make it possible for operators to use E-band to replace common bands and reduce antennas diameters and spectrum expenditure, reducing TCO by 40%.

– Ultra-high baseband integration helps address increasingly complex network O&M. Huawei provides next-generation baseband platform that supports all microwave bands. It is a 25GE indoor unit that provides 24 RF directions in a space of just 2U. With this level of doubled integration, it reduces the space of baseband units by half. With merely one box providing baseband for all microwave bands, cross-band capacity expansion is possible for operators looking for long-term smooth evolution to 5G.

Perry Yang, President of Huawei’s Microwave Product Line, explained: “As 5G deployment continues to accelerate, the resulting traffic demand growth requires operators to upgrade their transport networks. Huawei’s MAGICSwave provides an air interface capacity of 50 Gbit/s and to-site capacity of 25 Gbit/s. Leading technologies enabling true wideband and ultra-long reach will make MAGICSwave better positioned to drive industry innovation and accelerate 5G development.”