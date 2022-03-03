 Huawei Launches Next-Gen 50 Gbps E-band Solution to Scale Up 5G Deployment - Mobile World Live
Huawei Updates

Huawei Launches Next-Gen 50 Gbps E-band Solution to Scale Up 5G Deployment

03 MAR 2022

PRESS RELEASE: During MWC22 Barcelona, Huawei launched an all-new microwave solution for 50 Gbps E-band, with the goal of meeting ultra-high-bandwidth needs in dense urban areas. The transmission range of the long-reach E-band is 50% higher than the industry average, which can cover dense urban areas with just one hop. For traditional frequency bands, Huawei has also unveiled a simplified SuperLink solution for suburban areas, achieving 10 Gbps capacity across over 40 km, as well as an ECOwave solution that is designed to save network energy on all bands, helping scale up 5G deployment.

Demand for higher bandwidth will only continue to soar as 5G develops. To help address these challenges and achieve effective spectrum utilization, Huawei has released a 2T2R E-band solution that allows a single device to support XPIC and offers up to 25 Gbps transmission capacity, 2.5 times that of existing single-channel devices. With the Super MIMO solution, Huawei has also introduced the industry’s first-ever single-antenna 50 Gbps E-band, fulfilling the bandwidth requirements of dense urban areas. Huawei’s integrated long-reach E-band improves the transmit power by 6 dB to 24 dBm. With IBT antennas, the transmission range is expanded by 50%, from 3.5 km to 5 km, making it ideal for urban environments and achieving full coverage with just one hop. To simplify deployment, IBT antennas are used so that E-bands can be installed on pole sites. IBT antennas have already been broadly applied in more than 20 global networks.

For suburban areas, Huawei offers a simplified SuperLink solution with low frequency bands and large bandwidth, which consists of the industry’s first 3-in-1 multi-band antenna and Quad Carrier CA ODU to transmit data at 10 Gbps over 40 km, slashing the amount of load and space required by 70% and offering comprehensive long-range coverage in suburban areas.

Huawei supports operators’ green development strategies through comprehensive solutions that integrate green site, green network, and green operation, enabling operators to continuously increase network capacity at lower energy consumption per bit. We empower green and sustainable development through More Bits, Less Watts. Huawei’s all-band ECOwave solution is designed for a world committed to energy efficiency and carbon reduction. Device- and link-level energy saving technologies reduce inventory network power consumption by up to 10%. Simplified solutions can reduce the number of hardware devices for new networks. When these technologies are all used together, total energy consumption can be slashed by up to 20%, making it the most efficient solution of its kind.

