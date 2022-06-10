 Huawei Launches Eco-series Antennas to Realize Cost-Effective High-Quality Network Coverage - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeHuawei UpdatesIndustry Updates

Huawei Launches Eco-series Antennas to Realize Cost-Effective High-Quality Network Coverage

10 JUN 2022

PRESS RELEASE: At this year’s European Antenna Summit, Huawei launched the Eco-series antennas. This series uses Huawei’s Signal Direct Injection Feeding (SDIF) technology to ensure high energy efficiency and high gain, which will help operators provide high-quality network coverage more cost-effectively.

Ubiquitous coverage is the focus in the next phase of 5G construction. This shows the importance of high-performance antennas in delivering high-quality coverage. In addition, energy saving has become a major concern for operators in network construction. Therefore, energy-efficient antennas are increasingly popular in the mobile communications industry. Traditional antennas improve gains by narrowing the beamwidth, which cannot provide high-quality network coverage. To meet the requirements for ubiquitous high-quality coverage, Eco-series antennas are designed to increase antenna gains while improving energy efficiency.

This is achieved with Huawei’s new technology SDIF, which can greatly reduce the internal feed loss to leave more RF energy for emitting signals. Compared with traditional high-gain antennas, Eco-series antennas can be used in various scenarios. For example, if the inter-site distance is large, Eco-series antennas can provide wider coverage to reduce the number of new sites required. If the distance is short, with Eco-series antennas, the transmit power of base stations can be reduced to save energy without affecting coverage.

Eco-series antennas are one of the products launched under Huawei’s Green Sky Program. The cable-free and PCB-free design as well as advanced electroplating-free laser welding greatly reduce resource consumption and pollutant emission related to its manufacturing, making it a green product. In network services, because of its high energy efficiency, the antenna can reduce the transmit power of a base station without compromising network performance, helping operators run networks more greenly.

Back

Author

Mobile World Live

Mobile World Live is the online service dedicated to providing the mobile industry with daily news coverage & analysis of the biggest global market developments.

Read more

Featured Content

Partner Feature: Qualcomm 5G Summit highlights

Mobile Mix: Sustainability and San Diego Summits

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 wrap up

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association