Huawei Launches Eco-series Antennas to Realize Cost-Effective High-Quality Network Coverage

PRESS RELEASE: At this year’s European Antenna Summit, Huawei launched the Eco-series antennas. This series uses Huawei’s Signal Direct Injection Feeding (SDIF) technology to ensure high energy efficiency and high gain, which will help operators provide high-quality network coverage more cost-effectively.

Ubiquitous coverage is the focus in the next phase of 5G construction. This shows the importance of high-performance antennas in delivering high-quality coverage. In addition, energy saving has become a major concern for operators in network construction. Therefore, energy-efficient antennas are increasingly popular in the mobile communications industry. Traditional antennas improve gains by narrowing the beamwidth, which cannot provide high-quality network coverage. To meet the requirements for ubiquitous high-quality coverage, Eco-series antennas are designed to increase antenna gains while improving energy efficiency.

This is achieved with Huawei’s new technology SDIF, which can greatly reduce the internal feed loss to leave more RF energy for emitting signals. Compared with traditional high-gain antennas, Eco-series antennas can be used in various scenarios. For example, if the inter-site distance is large, Eco-series antennas can provide wider coverage to reduce the number of new sites required. If the distance is short, with Eco-series antennas, the transmit power of base stations can be reduced to save energy without affecting coverage.

Eco-series antennas are one of the products launched under Huawei’s Green Sky Program. The cable-free and PCB-free design as well as advanced electroplating-free laser welding greatly reduce resource consumption and pollutant emission related to its manufacturing, making it a green product. In network services, because of its high energy efficiency, the antenna can reduce the transmit power of a base station without compromising network performance, helping operators run networks more greenly.