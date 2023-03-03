 Huawei Launches Eco Series Antennas for Green 5G Networks - Mobile World Live
HomeHuawei UpdatesIndustry Updates

Huawei Launches Eco Series Antennas for Green 5G Networks

03 MAR 2023

PRESS RELEASE: At the Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona 2023, Huawei launched the Eco series antennas that reduce site power consumption, improve network energy efficiency, and save OPEX. These ultra-energy-efficient antennas reduce carbon emissions while benefiting the environment and society. Eco series antennas help operators build green, high-performance 5G networks without needing more energy, even during surges in network traffic.

Higher network energy efficiency is the new norm, and is critical to both operator revenue and sustainable development of the communications industry. Antennas play a pivotal role in wireless networks as the medium of RF energy transmission to mobile devices. Therefore, the better the energy efficiency of the antenna, the better the efficiency across the whole network. Huawei Eco series antennas boost energy efficiency with innovations such as full-band signal direct injection feeding (SDIF) and Meta Lens. As tested on a Europe network, Huawei antennas help operators reduce site energy consumption by 15%, improving network-wide energy efficiency.

  • Ultimate RF efficiency: Eco series antennas use Huawei’s exclusive SDIF technology in all bands to slash RF energy loss in the feeding network for 15% higher efficiency. The required transmit power is also reduced without compromising coverage. In other words, the network coverage quality is improved with the same transmit power.
  • Ultimate coverage efficiency: Eco series antennas use Meta Lens technology to optimize the electromagnetic beam direction and project more RF energy to the target area. Less electromagnetic noise and interference to neighboring cells further improves network coverage quality.

Eric Zhao, President of Huawei Antenna BU, said: “For operators, building green networks to save energy and reduce carbon emissions is a global priority. As antennas play a dominant role in wireless networks, operators demand even higher antenna energy efficiency. Huawei will continue to innovate in this area, helping operators build high-performance, green 5G networks and promoting the industry’s sustainable development.”

 

 

