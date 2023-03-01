 Huawei FDD Beamforming Series Win GSMA GLOMO's 'Best Mobile Technology Breakthrough' Award - Mobile World Live
HomeHuawei UpdatesIndustry Updates

Huawei FDD Beamforming Series Win GSMA GLOMO’s ‘Best Mobile Technology Breakthrough’ Award

01 MAR 2023

PRESS RELEASE: At the Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona 2023, Huawei’s FDD Beamforming series took home the GSMA GLOMO award for ‘Best Mobile Technology Breakthrough’. This award recognizes Huawei’s continuous work to create simplified ultra-wideband, precise multi-antenna beamforming, and green solutions. Huawei’s revolutionary beamforming products are helping operators across the globe build best-in-class 5G networks that feature the ultimate performance, lowest energy consumption, optimal user experience, and strongest evolution capability.

Huawei FDD beamforming series products consist of Massive MIMO, 8T8R, and Hertz antennas. Thanks to its exclusive intelligent beamforming algorithm, these products can flexibly support 4G and 5G beams. FDD Massive MIMO provides up to five-fold spectral efficiency, meeting operators’ requirements for capacity growth in hotspots. 8T8R is designed for FDD medium bands. It provides capacity- and experience-based solutions that can be widely deployed, and tackles issues like 4G congestion and poor indoor 5G experience. Compared with 4T4R, 8T8R brings three times the spectral efficiency, helping operators build experience-based networks with upgraded devices, higher spectral efficiency, and lower energy consumption.

FDD beamforming series products have already been deployed by more than 100 operators around the world, improving FDD mid-band capacity and coverage, as well as delivering more balanced uplink and downlink 5G user-perceived rates. Furthermore, expanded mid-band coverage enables better mid- and low-band coordination. This relieves congestion on low bands, helping operators deliver enhanced experience across all sub-3 GHz bands and increase investment efficiency.

Huawei’s FDD products have now received GSMA GLOMO awards for two consecutive years, with FDD Gigaband winning the “Best Mobile Network Infrastructure’ Award in 2022. This demonstrates the industry’s recognition of Huawei’s innovative FDD ultra-wideband multi-antenna concept and the value that the series of products and solutions offers.

Fang Xiang, vice president of Huawei Wireless Product Line, expressed his gratitude to the GSMA, saying, “4G and 5G services has grown at a rapid pace, continuous network coverage, experience-based in-depth coverage, and high-quality uplink experience for cloud gaming have become an urgent need. Sub-3 GHz is an ideal solution to fulfill these demands, thanks to its enhanced coverage and 100 MHz available spectral bandwidth. Huawei provides the first-ever sub-3 GHz high-precision FDD beamforming product, which fully unleashes the power of spectrum and boosts both spectral and energy efficiency. Additionally, this product helps operators expand both 4G and 5G capacity, build high-quality green networks featuring wide, deep coverage, and high uplink, meet the requirements of rapid service development, and provide ubiquitous, high-quality connections for an intelligent society.”

Mobile World Live

Mobile World Live is the online service dedicated to providing the mobile industry with daily news coverage & analysis of the biggest global market developments.

