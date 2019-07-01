 Huawei Delivers 5G Experience for Visitors to MWC19 Shanghai – Mobile World Live
HomeHuawei Updates

Huawei Delivers 5G Experience for Visitors to MWC19 Shanghai

01 JUL 2019

PRESS RELEASE: [Shanghai, China, July 1, 2019] During GSMA’s MWC19 Shanghai, 5G commercial networks have been officially launched inside the Shanghai New International Expo Center. The deployments are based on Huawei’s 5G digital indoor system and extended 5G coverage to all of the seven exhibition halls. This was the first MWC event to offer 5G commercial services, supporting the event’s theme of Intelligent Connectivity.

With 5G commercial licenses being issued to operators globally, 5G is taking off and set to become a part of people’s daily lives. During the show many exhibitors demonstrated their latest 5G equipment, from smartphones to base stations, and 5G services. Highlights included self-driving cars, a 5G mirror, and an 8K 360° VR experience, which visitors could use to enjoy the beautiful scenery of China’s most famous places. Other eye-catching services include VR fire drills that can restore real-life scenes of fire disasters. A number of media units live-streamed the event over the 5G networks, giving a real indicator of the powerful strength of 5G to reshape today’s and future industries.

“The awards of the 5G commercial licenses, coupled with the spectrum assigned earlier, pave the way to ultra-fast 5G services lighting up exciting new possibilities for consumers and enterprises in China,” said Si Han, Head of Greater China, GSMA. “Across all aspects of the event, MWC19 Shanghai showcased how the exhibitors have made 5G a reality and how intelligent connectivity enabled by 5G is impacting positively on individuals, businesses and the economy across the regions.”

