HomeHuawei UpdatesIndustry Updates

Huawei and Telkmosel Signed “GUIDE to Future Telco” MOU, Enable the Future-Oriented Digital Indonesia Vision

02 MAR 2023

PRESS RELEASE: On 27th February, Huawei and Telkomsel signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on collaboration in joint technologies exploration by adopting ” GUIDE to Future Telco”. The two parties will work together toward Telkomsel’s future evolution strategy, with the end objective of the continuing transformation of Telkomsel as a leading Digital Telco in Indonesia. The two parties will strive to provide the best digital experiences and innovative services for consumers and enterprises in Indonesia by strengthening digital infrastructure cooperation and potential new digital business development.

Telkomsel CEO Hendri Mulya Syam, Telkmosel CTO Nugroho, Director of Huawei Indonesia Telkomsel Account Department Wang Xu, President of Huawei Asia Pacific Region Lin Baifeng, CEO of Huawei Indonesia Guo Hailong

The framework memorandum of cooperation aims to explore the evolution path of future ICT infrastructure and follow the concept of “Guide to the Intelligent World”. The two parties will collaborate to jointly explore the latest technology development to support the long-term network evolution strategy of Telkomsel. The two parties will collaborate in network technologies such as wireless ELAA (extreme-Large Antenna Array), ultra-wideband multi-antenna technologies, digital intelligence transformation, FMC innovation, and green development to provide customers with gigabit network services and differentiated service experience. On top of technological collaboration, both parties will also collaborate in Digital Business Development.

Pak Hendri Mulya Syam, CEO of Telkomsel, Lin Baifeng, President of Huawei Asia Pacific Region, and other executives from both sides attended the signing ceremony.

Hendri Mulya Syam, CEO of Telkomsel, said, ” Through this partnering with Huawei, Telkomsel ensured the sustainability of the company’s digital transformation roadmap by continuing to innovate and implementing the latest technology that will thrive the telco industry and nation with cutting-edge solutions. Furthermore, the partnership will also support Telkomsel to deliver the best service for digital experience with more comprehensive solutions that meet the customer’s and industry’s needs.”

Wang Xu, Director of Huawei Indonesia Telkomsel Account Department, said, “We are honored to collaborate with Telkomsel in the ” GUIDE to Future Telco” evolution. Huawei has always supported and will continue to support Telkomsel’s evolution to become the leading Digital Telco in Indonesia. Through this collaboration, Huawei will help Telkomsel build high-quality 5G networks and assist Telkomsel in their Digital Transformation efforts to provide a solid foundation for Digital Connectivity. In addition, we will also work with Telkomsel in providing continuous innovative breakthroughs in their business, providing all Indonesians with a convenient and ultimate digital connection experience, and supporting the future-oriented 5G-Advanced Digital Indonesia Vision.”

