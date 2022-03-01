GreenSite Empowers 5Green Target Networks: Huawei Successfully Implements Next-Gen APM

PARTNER FEATURE: At Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022, Huawei launched the next-generation APM solution in Shandong Province, China. Designed to improve network energy efficiency, this solution aims to help operators build green 5G target networks.

As the world sets carbon peaking and carbon neutrality goals, European operators have been especially concerned about reducing carbon emissions. For example, Vodafone, Telefonica, and Deutsche Telekom have included clear carbon reduction goals in their agendas. China’s three major operators also have made related concrete plans. For example, China Mobile has proposed feasible ways to minimize energy consumption, introduce clean energy, and help other industries cut carbon emissions.

The industry has agreed on the necessity of reducing carbon footprints to build green 5G target networks. Against this backdrop, Huawei has built a GreenSite showcase together with operators, involving base station equipment like Huawei’s third-generation MetaAUU, wideband RRU, and green antennas as well as simplified and intelligent power solutions to build green sites. The next-generation APM5950 is one of the solutions in this portfolio.

The APM is simplified in that it uses highly efficient modules. It can replace an entire indoor air conditioner plant room, with one cabinet supporting up to nine frequency bands, which improves site energy efficiency to 90%. Additionally, PV modules can be flexibly installed in the APM without needing to add extra cabinets, saving more power.

The APM is also intelligent in that it is managed by the same system as that managing base stations, streamlining planning, construction, maintenance, and optimization. This mechanism in which watts are managed by bit achieves optimal site performance.

Huawei helps operators pursue green development with green sits, networks, and operations to help increase network capacity at lower energy costs. Huawei is dedicated to green and sustainable development, exchanging less watts for more bits.