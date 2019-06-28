Exploring 5G Cloud Games – Huawei and NetEase Joint Innovation Lab

PRESS RELEASE: [Shanghai, China, June 25, 2019] Before the start of MWC Shanghai 2019, Huawei X Labs and Thunder Fire, NetEase agreed a cooperation memorandum of understanding (MOU) on establishing a 5G cloud game joint innovation lab. Together, the two parties will work to explore the opportunities in the gaming industry and game experience evaluating models to promote the development of the cloud gaming industry.

The gaming market is a growing industry, with play modes and business models constantly changing on the heel of each generation of new communication technology. When broadband networks first came to the public, online games replaced console games due to their strong support for online game plays with other players and the business models changed from selling CD-ROM copies to buying game cards. With 4G, mobile games became new favorites and the business model then evolved from free-of-charge playing and prop charging. Now with 5G ready to take the stage, cloud games are projected to thrive. Cloud games combine the strong points of console games and mobile games, further addressing the players’ demands for game quality and convenience. The business models are set to change from buying hardware resources to paying for quality contents and super experience.

The move to reach cooperation with NetEase and establish a joint 5G cloud game lab is part of Huawei’s user-centric efforts to make 5G serve the cloud gaming industry. By tapping respective advantages, both parties will conduct joint research into the status quo and demands of game experience, explore 5G-based game experience evaluating models, and develop industrial consensus and standards. Also, both parties plan to make further optimizations and conduct cross-platform verifications to allow cloud games to better develop on top of 5G networks and terminals.

“Breaking the limitations of devices, cloud games offer a “golden window” for game providers to revive console games with mass-produced games that feature higher-quality pictures and higher playability.” said Hu Zhipeng, President of Thunder Fire of NetEase. “By setting up this joint lab with Huawei X Labs, we hope to explore the possibilities of games in the 5G era and develop cloud game standards through joint efforts.”

Peng Honghua, Chief Marketing Officer of Huawei’s Wireless Network, said: “4G has nurtured mobile games, and 5G is about to nourish cloud games. 5G offers us powerful tools to provide ultra-high bandwidth, ultra-low latency, and QoS guarantee, clearing last-mile barriers for cloud games. With strong support of 5G and cloud technologies, mobile phones, pads, tablets, computers, and even set-top boxes (STBs) can become game devices, adding new sources to flourish the cloud industry and presenting new business opportunities. By working with NetEase, Huawei hopes to make a unique contribution to the cloud game industry.”

Recently, Huawei X Labs and Thunder Fire of NetEase jointly completed a series of optimizations on a large online game, Treacherous Waters Online, which is soon to launch on Huawei’s cloud computers. Users with Huawei and Honor branded mobile phones or tablets with EMUI8.0 or above will be the first in line to experience this game. With 5G commercial licenses issued in China, 5G cloud games will be accessible to more and more users and large console games will be no longer exclusive to high-end players.”