 CMRI and Huawei Release Integrated Pisa Antenna for High-Performance Networks of High-Speed Railways - Mobile World Live
HomeHuawei UpdatesIndustry Updates

CMRI and Huawei Release Integrated Pisa Antenna for High-Performance Networks of High-Speed Railways

11 JUL 2023

PARTNER CONTENT: At the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Shanghai 2023, China Mobile Research Institute (CMRI) held a launch event where the Integrated Pisa Antenna solution was announced jointly with Huawei.

The Pisa Antenna introduces the industry’s first antenna rolling posture. It uses beam deflection and multi-dimensional downtilt adjustment technologies to maximize the coverage performance for high-speed railway lines. This effectively solves issues such as lack of coverage near base station sites and weak network coverage in high-speed railway scenarios, improving signal continuity along tracks. The Pisa Antenna facilitates the construction of simplified and green high-performance wireless networks for high-speed railways.

The Integrated Pisa Antenna solution uses a folded array design, allowing the integration of two multi-array antenna panels and a rolling suite into a single antenna. In this way, only one antenna is required for providing bi-directional coverage. This simplifies antenna deployment and improves deployment efficiency, with only a single installation needed. Furthermore, the Integrated Pisa Antenna supports power sharing, achieving power adaptation to moving trains through RAN algorithm scheduling. This means that radio power in the left and the right sectors is converged to the antenna arrays that are in the same direction as the trains are running, which greatly improves power utilization. Test results show that the Integrated Pisa Antenna improves coverage by 4 to 6 dB compared with conventional high-speed railway antennas, significantly improving network performance and user experience. The antenna solution has already been commercially deployed in many provinces in China.

As a leading vendor in the antenna industry, Huawei is committed to providing innovative antenna technologies and solutions to support operators build green and simplified 5G networks that deliver optimal experiences.

 

Author

Mobile World Live

Mobile World Live is the online service dedicated to providing the mobile industry with daily news coverage & analysis of the biggest global market developments.

