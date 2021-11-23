China Mobile Xinjiang Deploys Huawei’s Energy-Efficient Antennas

PARTNER CONTENT: The world is continuing to roll out 5G on a large scale, increasing the complexity of networks. This involves installing new antennas and deploying bands at legacy sites, which drives up power consumption. At the same time, countries are working actively toward a peak in carbon emissions and, and eventually carbon neutrality. In this context, global operators have shown a keen interest in building 5G networks that ensure high energy efficiency while fulfilling various coverage requirements.

As a leading telecom operator, China Mobile Xinjiang has prioritized low-carbon and green development as it looks to explore 5G technologies and solutions. The operator deployed Huawei’s 700MHz energy-efficient antennas in urban areas to improve 5G coverage and cut down energy consumption.

Huawei’s 700 MHz energy-efficient antennas boast high integration. They use signal direct injection feeding (SDIF) technology to connect antenna elements, phase shifters, and other components. This minimizes internal cabling for reduced signal loss, enabling base stations to deliver the same level of coverage at a lower transmit power. The antennas are a novel option for the industry to reduce the energy consumption of 5G networks.