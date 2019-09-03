 China Mobile in Sichuan and Huawei Team Up to Transform Chengdu into 5G City – Mobile World Live
HomeHuawei Updates

China Mobile in Sichuan and Huawei Team Up to Transform Chengdu into 5G City

03 SEP 2019

PRESS RELEASE: [Chengdu, China, September 3, 2019] China Mobile in Sichuan province and Huawei today launched a multi-dimensional 5G network in Chengdu, aimed at transforming the city into one of the world’s foremost hi-tech cities. The announcement was made during Huawei’s fifth annual Asia Pacific Innovation Day held in Chengdu.

China Mobile in Sichuan and Huawei launch a multi-dimensional 5G network

The multi-dimensional 5G network solution will leverage Sichuan Mobile’s strengths in site resources, and use Huawei’s leading 5G all-scenario products and solutions, such as macro sites, pole sites, and digital indoor systems.

The solution will build a three-layer multi-dimensional network architecture to deliver continuous 5G network coverage throughout the city. The architecture consists of the basic coverage capacity layer, capacity experience layer, and indoor coverage layer for high-value scenarios:
1. The basic coverage capacity layer provides continuous coverage and capacity and is used to support general outdoor services.
2. The capacity experience layer (middle-layer network) is a network built on poles and other simple sites to unleash capacity for specific situations to deliver a consistent network experience. This network is mainly deployed on the edge of macro sites or in heavy-traffic areas, such as roads, high rises, residential communities, tourist attractions, or for large events.
3. The indoor coverage layer is a network that targets high-value indoor situations including traffic hubs, shopping malls, hospitals, hotels, office buildings, and campuses. This layer absorbs data traffic generated indoors and delivers better user experiences.

Since the beginning of this year, the two companies have launched 5G capacity in a numbers of areas in Chengdu, including the Southern Zone of the Chengdu Hi-tech Industrial Development Zone, Taikoo Li, Tianfu Software Park, Chengdu Panda Base, Metro Line 10, Waldorf Astoria, Kuanzhai Alley, and Dujiangyan. These networks allow users to enjoy world-class 5G experiences and benefit from leading network performance. In doing so, they will ultimately shape Chengdu into an advanced and connected city.

