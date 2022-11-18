China Mobile Guangxi and Huawei Verify the 700 MHz BLOS Multi-Antenna Solution in the Beibu Gulf

PRESS RELEASE: China Mobile Guangxi has worked with Huawei to verify the innovative 700 MHz beyond-line-of-sight (BLOS) multi-antenna solution in the Beibu Gulf area of Qinzhou, Guangxi province. On-site tests have shown that the average uplink rate at the cell edge and coverage distance increase by 50.4% and 25%, respectively. This solution helps build a high-quality 5G marine network that features ultra-long distance and continuous coverage, injecting new vitality into the digital development of the marine economy.

As an important ocean hub backed by southwest China and near Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, the Guangxi Beibu Gulf is adjacent to the international economic zone built by China for strengthening cooperation with ASEAN countries. It is crowded with cruises, law enforcement ships, seaport scenic spots, oil drilling areas, and fisheries, making 5G coverage an urgent need to support individual services and industry applications of high-value users that involved. To this end, China Mobile Guangxi launched the 5G smart ocean project to consolidate 5G smart ocean network construction in the Beibu Gulf by leveraging the 700 MHz band.

China Mobile Guangxi and Huawei have tested the innovative 700 MHz BLOS multi-antenna solution in the Beibu Gulf of Qinzhou. The solution combines two 4-port antennas and two 4T RRUs to form 8-channel cells on the baseband side to achieve 4T8R that significantly improves uplink coverage. The results have shown that users can enjoy 21.7% quicker connections when they are within good or medium-quality coverage. When they move close to the network edges, their connections can still be 50.4% faster, enabling them to have at least 5 Mbps experience rate in browsing information, making video calls, and streaming live within 26 km off the coast. In addition, massive-connection IoT services, such as 5G remote control of drones and 5G cameras, are supported. Thanks to 25% longer 5G coverage distance, voice calls are also available for ships towards open sea areas, providing reliable assurance for ocean governance.

Taking 5G into open sea areas brings convenience to people’s lives while facilitating the growth of various industries, such as smart manufacturing, ports, and wind power. China Mobile Guangxi will continue to work with Huawei and other partners to pilot and explore new technologies and facilitate the digitalization of the marine industry and people’s livelihood.