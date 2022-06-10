 3GPP officially completed the specification of the upper 6GHz licensed band for 5G - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeHuawei UpdatesIndustry Updates

3GPP officially completed the specification of the upper 6GHz licensed band for 5G

10 JUN 2022

PRESS RELEASE: At the 3GPP RAN#96 plenary meeting held from June 6 to 9, the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) completed the standardization work of the upper 6 GHz spectrum (U6G, 6425–7125 MHz) as an IMT licensed band for NR, numbered n104, as part of Release 17. 3GPP approved the RF specifications of this band for both network and user equipment, to provide a standard basis for the industry chain to develop products for this spectrum. At this meeting, a resolution was also introduced regarding the continuation of the on-going efforts to also specify the entire 6 GHz band (5925–7125 MHz) for IMT as part of Release 18. This marks a major milestone in making the entire 6 GHz band an IMT licensed band.

The mobile industry is the engine of digital transformation, fueled by mid-band spectrum such as 6 GHz.

Mobile communications have become an important pillar for countries to implement their national growth strategies, and sustainable development of the mobile industry is key to national digital transformation. The Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA) has been urging countries to release at least 2 GHz of mid-band spectrum by 2025 to 2030 to realize the vision for 5G data rates proposed by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU). Ranging from 5925 MHz to 7125 MHz, the 6 GHz band is a crucial part of mid-band spectrum. Providing the advantages of low bands in coverage and high bands in capacity, it enables operators to provide ubiquitous 5G high-bandwidth services at a low per-bit cost, promoting continuous innovation of emerging 5G services and accelerating digital transformation in society.

Global efforts across the mobile industry accelerate the standardization process and ecosystem development of 6 GHz.

Half a year after being initiated by the 3GPP at a RAN plenary meeting on December 17, 2021, the standardization of U6G as a new IMT licensed band was completed. This is attributed to the joint efforts of global operators, equipment vendors, device and chipset vendors, and other industry partners. It also shows the mobile industry’s resolve to quickly promote U6G as an IMT licensed band. The RF specifications standardized for U6G will promote the industry chain to develop the mobile networks, devices, and ecosystem. Currently, field tests on 6 GHz IMT are well underway, paving the way to implement 6 GHz IMT’s pre-commercial deployment by 2025.

WRC-23 is a cannot-miss stage for 6 GHz to rise as a global IMT band.

The next World Radiocommunication Conference (WRC) will be held in 2023, and provides a golden opportunity for governments to coordinate 6 GHz strategies and discuss how to develop the telecom ecosystem globally. The mobile industry has reached a primary consensus on how U6G will serve IMT. At WRC-19, a resolution was made to designate AI 1.2 to U6G IMT in WRC-23. We are seeing more countries and regions recognize how important 6 GHz is in sustaining the mobile industry’s growth. We are confident more and more countries and regions will work together to promote U6G as a global IMT licensed band to accelerate digital transformation.

Back

Author

Mobile World Live

Mobile World Live is the online service dedicated to providing the mobile industry with daily news coverage & analysis of the biggest global market developments.

Read more

Featured Content

Partner Feature: Qualcomm 5G Summit highlights

Mobile Mix: Sustainability and San Diego Summits

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 wrap up

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association