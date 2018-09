Feature: Huawei OTF 2018 Day 2 highlights

06 SEP 2018

5G was a major part of this year’s Operations Transformation Forum event in Munich. In this video we learn how BT Group, China Unicom, LG Uplus, Orange, Turkcell and others are readying themselves for the impact of 5G on their networks and digital strategies. Plus we visit Huawei’s showcase area at the event.