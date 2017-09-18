English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeHuawei Operations Transformation Forum 2017 - Articles

Operators seek service lift through digital strategies

18 SEP 2017

LIVE FROM OPERATIONS TRANSFORMATION FORUM 2017, HONG KONG: Improving customer experience and operational efficiency are the two most common challenges facing operators across the globe, Sheng Kai, president of Huawei’s consulting and services solution sales department (pictured, centre), said.

In a roundtable briefing, the executive said the challenges were highlighted in a Huawei survey of 200 operators across Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. As a result, such areas are a focus for Huawei as it works with operators to implement their digital strategies.

He noted operators’ priorities have shifted from a “network-centric operation to the service-centric operation”. Doing so requires a “systematic transformation in terms of operations and infrastructure”.

Operator partnerships
Sheng cited three case studies to highlight how Huawei is working to address such operator concerns.

A project with Hong Kong Telecom (HKT), for example, tapped Huawei’s consulting services to identify and enable digital services which bring about new growth opportunities. He said the company also implemented agile digital operations, which he believes are critical to providing the bulk of services enabled by a digital transformation.

Huawei delivered its Operation Web Service (OWS) platform to a South Africa-based operator as part of the operator’s network 2020 strategy, which also focuses on agile operations. Huawei’s OWS platform is designed to “really support agile operations” and, in this case, saw the vendor cooperate closely with the operator “in the field of the cloud”.

The third example was Kuwait’s VIVA, which was seeking to optimise its total cost of ownership structure and capital efficiency as it strives to offer the best mobile broadband network in the Middle East and monetise the data traffic on it.

“It’s not easy to do,” Sheng noted, explaining the companies worked together to implement a “practice of operations transformation”.

Strategy
The executive noted a key driver of growth for Huawei’s consulting and services solution division is operators’ need to address changes in their traditional business model which is seeing voice, SMS and even data revenue declining. “They are on their way to explore more potential in the digital business,” he explained.

Such a change also fuels a shift in Huawei’s approach, he explained: “Before, I think the operator just gave you the requirement and you delivered your product. But nowadays, operators face a lot of new challenges”. For Huawei to meet those challenges it must identify operators’ business objectives, and then deliver customised solutions.

“We are talking about solutions. We are not talking about a product or the specific services,” Sheng said.

Author

Mobile World Live

Mobile World Live is the online service dedicated to providing the mobile industry with daily news coverage & analysis of the biggest global market developments.

Read more

Related

Digital transformation a long and winding road – DT

Discussion shifts to how to start digital transformation

GSMA exec warns on missed operator opportunities
Huawei Operations Transformation Forum 2017 - Articles

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 2 highlights

Feature: The big Apple launch – in (just over) 5 mins

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association